Lindsay Lohan returns to star in a new Netflix movie with Chord Overstreet

Never before seems to have plunged back into the early 2000s: Britney Spears is free, Paris Hilton got married (she should have done so in 2008 with the then-boyfriend Benji Madden of Good Charlotte) and Lindsay Lohan is back in acting. Almost 10 years after his last film (the appearance in Among the shadows – Among the shadows we don’t want to calculate it), the actress who became famous as a child thanks to the film Trapped parents she decided to take back her life after a long period in which alcohol and drugs had led her (in spite of herself) to say goodbye to the cinema. A seemingly happy and successful life at least until 2007, the year in which the 35-year-old actress was sentenced twice for drunk driving and once for cocaine use.

After taking a break from acting Lindsay Lohan is ready to return today with a romantic Christmas comedy that will soon be streaming on Netflix. An as yet untitled project that will see Lohan play the role of the heiress of a hotel who has just got engaged to her partner but who, due to a ski accident, falls victim to an amnesia that makes her lose her memory (including boyfriend). The charming owner of a shelter and his young daughter will take care of the girl, in whose arms Lindsay will not only find two new friends and a family, but also a new love that will make her heart beat and make her previous one falter. relation. In all likelihood, the film will not be among those with a surprise ending, but it does not matter: the return to the scene of Lindsay Lohan, once one of the most acclaimed and sought-after young stars in Hollywood, could already galvanize us. We remember that at the time of Mean Girls she was the real star of the quartet of actresses made up of Lindsay and the then unknown Rachel McAdams (later became very famous thanks to The pages of our life), Amanda Seyfried (star of Oh mama, and more) and Lacey Chabert.

Although the release date of the new Netflix film with Lindsay has not yet been announced (but we are talking about 2022), the expectation for this film is already very high after in the past few hours the first photo taken on the set was published on Instagram, where the 35-year-old appears in a dazzling and smiling form as we have not seen her for some time. In the cast of the film, in addition to Lohan there will also be the former star of Glee Chord Overstreet (who will play the role of the owner of the mountain hut), George Young (also known as George Ng), Jack Wagner (of Melrose Place) and Olivia Perez (actress of In the Heights). Well welcome back Lindsay, we missed you.

