Lindsay Lohan: the rebirth of a star after escaping from drugs and alcohol

From its beginnings on the small screen at the hands of Disney, Lindsay Lohan captivated the public with his charismaso much so that at 18 years of age he was already starring in renowned projects such as “Game of Twins”, “Herbie at full speed” and “A Crazy Friday”.

Her success reached its highest peak when she starred in the acclaimed film “Mean Girls.”, where he shared the screen with Rachel McAdams; Of course, we can’t leave out his movie with Jamie Lee Curtis, “A Crazy Friday” either.

However, what seemed like the beginning of a solid career that would reach Hollywood ended up being a stage in the life of the actress that was marked by addictions. In an interview with Oprah, Lindsay Lohan talked about her taste for alcohol.

“I’m addicted to alcohol,” she said. “In the past, alcohol was the gateway to other things for me. Cocaine was more of a party thing: people had it and I took it. She went hand in hand with alcohol.”

According to the former Disney star, her addictions stemmed from the pressure of working from the age of three and the tumultuous family history she experienced during her childhood, as her parents, Michael and Dina Lohan, separated twice and divorced. in 2007.

After dozens of altercations with the law, the press, with her ex-partner in public and her addictions, Lindsay Lohan stepped away from the cameras and focused on herself to come back stronger than ever to the screens.

It was in 2018 when the American actress finally made a leap as a businesswoman and producer on a reality show on MTV. However, this last television project was not well received and it only lasted one season.

Much to Lohan’s benefit, her luck would change after joining the cast of Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas.” In fact, the entertainment giant was fascinated with the actress to the point that has renewed his contract with the star for two more tapes.

“We are very pleased with our collaboration with Lindsay to date and are excited to continue collaborating with her.Netflix independent film director Christina Rogers said in a statement.

