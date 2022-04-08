Lindsay Lohan wanted to be Regina George in ‘Mean Girls’

Lindsay Lohan credit:Bang Showbiz

While playing Cady Heron in the hit movie ‘Mean Girls’ gave Lindsay Lohan the status of queen of teen flicks in 2005, the actress didn’t want to bring to life the character that has become one of the most memorable of her time. race.

Recently, the 35-year-old actress recalled her experience on the set of the film in which she co-starred with Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, in a Vogue video, in which she reflects on her career.

“The story behind my portrayal of Cady in ‘Mean Girls’ is really unknown to a lot of people,” she said, also calling the production “such a lovable movie.”

It was then that Lindsay revealed what few know: that she actually wanted to play the iconic Regina George, which McAdams did.

“I wanted to play Regina because I had just come off ‘Freaky Friday,’ I wanted to play a normal, pretty girl,” Lohan explained. “I wanted to play a different role than the damaged teenager again.”

However, the actress warned that both the director of the film, Mark Waters, and Tina Fey, who wrote the script and had a part, insisted on giving life to Cady. “They told me, ‘No, no, no, you’re the lovable one, you have to play Cady,’” Lohan said.

Lohan previously shared the story behind her ‘Mean Girls’ casting in a chat with Entertainment Weekly in 2014, as part of the film’s 10th anniversary. While Rachel McAdams was ultimately cast as queen bee Regina George, Lohan said that she had been in the running for the part.

“I had finished ‘Freaky Friday’ not long before with Mark Waters. I had gone to Toronto and was doing ‘Confessions of a Teen Drama Queen,'” Lohan told EW. “Mark was scouting locations for ‘Mean Girls,’ and he came to see me to offer me to do the film“.

She continued, “I wanted to play Regina. I had just played the girl who didn’t fit in at school. I was 17 and wanted to be the pretty girl in the production, so I had a war with him and he said, ‘No, Cady is the hero and that’s who you are.'”

For her part, Tina Fey, 51, had also told EW at the time that she initially expected Lohan to play Regina.

“At one point I thought Lindsay could do Regina, but Mark and Lorne Michaels thought we could bring her closer to that character. I had to go back and rewrite part of the script to give her the role of Cady, knowing that she could become Regina. , but leaving a more innocent part”.