Lindsay Lohan wanted to be Regina George!

Lindsay Lohan revealed that she originally wanted to be Regina George in Mean Girls

In Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan interprets Cady Herona newly arrived student from Africa who becomes part of the popular girl group “The plastic ones”, performed by Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried Y Lacey Chabert.

Although with his character They have managed to win the love of the public, during a talk with fashion admitted that she initially auditioned to be the evil one regina george for being a girl “normal” something that searched after starring freaky fridaywhere she plays a teenager out of control.

“I wanted to play Regina, because I had just come off ‘Freaky Friday,’ and now I wanted to play a pretty normal girl. She wanted to have a different kind of role than the damaged teenager again ». “And Mark Waters, the director, insisted that I play Cady, and also Tina [Fey]. They were like ‘no, no, no, you’re the lovable one, you have to play Cady.’ She was so eager to get into the transition part of ‘okay, let’s get to the pretty part of Cady’. It’s such a lovable movie.” Lindsay Lohan

A more relaxed role

The actress went on to explain that she was excited to “wear skirts and just dress more feminine” during costume fittings for Mean Girls. However, when he saw that cady would dress more comfortably was relieved and fell in love with the role. “I was able to relax, and everyone was a little jealous because I was wearing sneakers and they couldn’t do it every day.”

The actress has expressed her interest in returning for Mean Girls 2 but the idea seems to fall to story writer Tina Fey, who is still busy on Mean Girls: The Musical. While Lindsay Lohan will star in three upcoming projects Netflix and the romantic Christmas movie, Falling For Christmas.

