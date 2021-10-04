News

Lindsay Lohan will host a new podcast

Lindsay Lohan will host a new podcast (On Monday 4 October 2021) The actress Lindsay Lohan will lead a podcast which will allow listeners to discover a new one side of his personality and his life. Lindsay Lohan will be the host of a new one podcast which will be produced by Studio71 and whose debut is expected in the coming months or at the beginning of 2022. The project, for now, does not yet have an official title and marks a new one step of the star’s return to new professional opportunities. The listeners, according to the statement announcing the realization of the podcast, will be able to discover an unprecedented side of the personality and life of Lindsay Lohan. The actress recently struck a deal with …Read on movieplayer

