Line of succession to the throne after the death of Elizabeth II
Following the ascension of Charles III, Prince William heads the line of succession followed by his children in age order. Fifth place goes to Prince Harry
With the death of queen elizabeth ii and the ascension to the throne of his firstborn, the new king Carlos IIIthe Prince Guillermo40 years old, has become head of the line of succession to the Crown of the United Kingdom.
After the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, the next heirs to the throne are his sonsIn order of age: Prince George, aged nine, Princess Charlotte, aged seven, and Prince Louis, aged four.
The fifth is William’s brother, Prince Harry.37 years old, followed by their children, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, three years old, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 15 months old.
In 2013, British legislation abolished the prominence given to the male line. Any member of the royal family born after October 28, 2011 would not be discriminated against due to her gender in an eventual succession.
These are the first steps in the line of succession to the British throne
1. Prince William, Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge
2. Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge
3. Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge
4. Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge
5. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor
8. Prince Andrew, Duke of York
9. Princess Beatrice of York
10. Sienna Mapelli Mozzi
11. Princess Eugenie of York
12. August Brooksbank
13. Prince Edward, Earl of Essex
14. James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn
15. Louise Windsor
16. Princess Royal Anne
17.Peter Phillips
18. Savanna Phillips
19. Phillips Island
20. Zara Tindall
