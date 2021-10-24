Linea d’ombra, the kermesse dedicated to tomorrow between classics and popular jury is starting

It is borrowed from the novel by Joseph Conrad, of which he omits the article. But the title is the only artistic debt of Shadow Line Festival. The film festival that today a Salerno inaugurates its 26th edition (until 30 October). And it presents a very personal, intense, curious program, which demonstrates how there is a place in the mare nostrum festivaliero. Not for everyone, but for many. Especially for those who fall into the mid-table group. A purgatory, in which some just float but others rock well-founded international ambitions. Away from the championship battleships (the Venice exhibition, there Rome party, the Turin Film Festival), side by side with consolidated realities (in addition to the Campania review – among others – Bari, Bergamo, the fellow countryman Giffoni, the Milanese Filmmaker).

Linea d’ombra takes back what it had to give up in 2020. The public. Cause regulations Covid, after just two days, the spectators of the past edition found themselves playing the same role, no longer in presence but in an exclusive setting “smart “. From home, to the computer, with significant numbers: 50 hours of live video, 70 thousand views. So much so that the online offer, increasingly important everywhere, now returns to complete the “live”. Which remains prince and fundamental. Yesterday Today. Tomorrow is the theme of the Festival this year. As long as there is “a tomorrow to think about, it is necessary to move on. Rebuild a connective tissue between the cultural offer and the public ». President Giuseppe D’Antonio and the artistic director Boris Sollazzo they have clear ideas: «The day to come calls us to a commitment. Like all changes require. “Tomorrow” seems to invite everyone to take a more aware look at the future, which will inevitably come ».

The future is already here. The retrospective, dedicated to science fiction cinema, also says so. The myth Blade Runner, when the director Ridley Scott he looked ahead and did not casually turn to the past (his medieval and medium-sized The Last Duel, now in theaters). Along with the 1982 fantasy thriller, there is the cult of the author eXistenZ from David Cronenberg, Jude Law hero. The two masterpieces go hand in hand with the existential Gattaca from Andrew Niccol, with the couple Ethan Hawke – Uma Thurman (convict was the set) and again Law. Then the super classics, The Invasion of the Body Snatchers from Don Siegel And The man who escaped from the future from George Lucas. In addition to the twilight Strange Days from Kathryn Bigelow (to be re-evaluated) and the Japanese anime Ghosts in the Shell from Mamoru Oshii (for enthusiasts). Essential, their majesty Stanley Kubrick from 2001: A Space Odyssey And Steven Spielberg, to reinvent the alien world with Close encounters of the third kind.

That might be enough. But that’s not enough. The purists and the fearful shy away, but the word festival calls for competition. There are five official competitions: Passages of Europe, CortoEuropa, LineaDoc, VedoAnimato, VedoVerticale. For a total of 94 works, selected from over 1500 entries from 77 countries. The votes will come from four commissions of experts and popular juries, to guarantee a wide range of judgments. The appointments with the big names in the sector are now a consolidated practice. The abuse does not reward, but the careful choice of guests does. And since the Neapolitan school is experiencing an impressive renaissance (the triangle composed of Still air, It was the hand of God, Here I laugh, all cheered at the last Venice, will be included in future anthologies of Italian cinema), the neighbor Salerno it draws from that basin. They are expected Valeria Golino, Mario Martone, Writer Diego De Silva, the The Jackal. In addition to the Palermo Roberto Went, setting his latest film in Naples The hidden child (with Silvio Orlando, comes out on November 3).

The first guest today is the Roman writer and director Niccolò Ammaniti. He has directed two TV series and with his novels he has inspired many colleagues, Oscar winners: Me and you for Bernardo Bertolucci, As God commands and I am not afraid of Gabriele Salvatores. The meeting in Salerno plays on the famous title, it is called He is not afraid and is also streamed on www.netfest.org. Conrad wrote in The shadow line that “all the roads that lead to what the heart craves are long.” Eight days of cinema, in a broad sense (there is also the theatrical madness of Elio Germano, who plays Pirandello with virtual reality), certainly not enough. However they shorten the way, to the reasons of the heart.

