Lineage 2M, review – Nerd4.life

If this seems to be absolutely not a problem in his country of origin, in the West where lighter and more dynamic experiences are often sought on smartphones, this considerable weight of the game can be a nice deterrent, also given the huge amount of resources required to make it work. at best, in terms of hardware, display and battery consumption. In any case, those who want an MMORPG experience rather full and close to the origins, at least in terms of atmospheres, can find some satisfaction in Lineage 2M: already the attack is simply epic, with an initial sequence that illustrates a great siege complete with dragons and the appearance of the super villain, filled with cutscenes in computer graphics and dramatic fights.

It remains a brick of considerable proportions, mind you: starting from the installation that requires almost 10 GB of space to have the complete contents available, Lineage 2M does nothing but reiterate how the MMORPG traditional is a technically difficult genre to transfer to mobile platforms, as it is inherently heavy in technical terms and quantity of content.

With the series that has been a mass phenomenon in Korea for years, this 2M represents a project designed specifically for the mobile market and therefore focuses on some choices made for the best possible use in this context, in particular as regards the interface, controls and graphics .

There is now little to discuss about the strangeness of video games that are played alone, because autoplay is now an integral part of the mobile meanings of the RPG in general and of the MMOPRG in particular. So let’s clear (partially) the field of the usual arguments to face the Lineage 2M review , because otherwise we fall back into the same issues that have already been addressed several other times in the past. In fact, this system was massively introduced in the first wave of online RPG for mobile platforms, of which Lineage 2: Revolution represented one of the major exponents. We can almost consider it now a distinctive feature of the series that could not be missing even in this new evolved version of the NCsoft game for smartphones.

Mobile MMORPG between evolution and classicism

In Linage 2M the characters are related in appearance to race and class

The setting is very classic starting from the story, which stages the usual quest of the chosen one (“Inheritor” in this case) who, once awakened his special power, must launch into the fight against the evil Etis, crossing environments different and completing a huge amount of missions, including elements PvE and PvP.

Respecting the classic characteristics of the genre is a bit the backbone of all Lineage 2M to tell the truth, starting from the same concept of the game: the idea of ​​Ncsoft is to bring the MMORPG from standard PC to mobile platforms and, to do so , also in this case it followed the same approach already used by Lineage 2: Revolution at the time (here our review) and by several other similar titles, transferring as much as possible the standard features of the genre from the computer to the portable devices. This in itself involves various problems due to the different size of the screens, the particularities of the hardware and the interface, things that led to adopt the solution of theautoplay to streamline the inevitable intricacies, but introducing, in this way, an even more tedious system because it is based simply on a linear and merely “numerical” progression as regards the evolution of the character.

This new chapter improves something in this sense: the interface has been designed from scratch to be able to work better on smartphones and is therefore much clearer and more practical than that of the original Lineage 2: Revolution, as well as the combat system. streamlined and more dynamic, with a technical construct also as regards the graphics that are much better suited to mobile hardware while always maintaining a remarkable richness, scaling resolution and performance when necessary in a convincing way.

Lineage 2M, a boss fight

On the other hand, some problems remain and in some ways there are also some strange steps backwards compared to current standards: the customization it is penalized by the absence of an actual editor, which is strange considering what the competitors offer, as well as classes and races can be a bit reduced to the bone. There are five races (human, elf, dark elf, ogre, dwarf), each linked to a single variant as the sex of the character and which in turn have practically the same types of fighter (knight, warrior, wizard, archer, cleric ). A choice, also this, which recalls the origins of the classic MMORPG but which can be a bit limiting compared to the customization, progression and specialization systems seen elsewhere.

Some good ideas emerge in the combat system, which allows the use of a considerable amount of special skills, even spectacular ones, however the main problem remains the gameplay: the structure is based on fetch quests and decidedly repetitive fights, while the control system with the typical touch screen inconveniences inevitably pushes towards autoplay. At least, an attempt made by the developers to limit this mechanic can be detected, which becomes compulsive with the need for grinding: in the more advanced levels it becomes clear the need to have to explore the environments more deeply, looking for Codex and other objects needed to unlock more particular skills. This exploration further, in some cases, it cannot be carried out automatically, thus pushing the direct control of the characters, but it is above all secondary quests, while the main parts of the game can be safely automated.