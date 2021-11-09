Linen instead of plastic. Do you know the (sustainable) super power? – Corriere.it

from Maria Teresa Veneziani

Not just clothes. The most environmentally friendly fiber is already used in many fields: from food packaging to cars. The activity of the national linen mill and canapificio

If Glasgow as the host city of Cop26 has decided that it will plant 18 million trees in the next decade, here there are enlightened entrepreneurs determined to bring back to Italy the crops and culture of flax, the most eco-sustainable fiber together with hemp. A challenge that has as its beating heart the historic Linificio and national canapificio of the Marzotto group, in Villa d’Almé, a fort (since 1873) of Made Italy excellence, surrounded by the diverted waters of the Adda river. Pierluigi Fusco Girard, 39, managing director, is enthusiastic about how the first line of linen products for highly sustainable food packaging was born. «By studying I realized the impact that plastic has on our seas: 50 percent of the garbage is made up of nets. I said to myself: why not use linen instead of plastic? ».

An all-Italian challenge faced with Raffaele Bonzagni, owner of the Bolognese Kuku International. “It was a huge undertaking to get linen nets out of a plastic machine to pack food, fruit and vegetables. They are already in use in large-scale distribution in France and Germany ». They also launched a brand, «Lincredible», «which wants to make a contribution to change. Now that the road is open, developments in agriculture are studied, “for the olive harvesting nets, the covering of the vines, up to the fishing nets”. Pierluigi Fusco Girard explains that, as a father, offering his contribution as a chemical engineer to try to reduce pollution has become an indispensable goal. “I am the son of a university teacher, I received an environmentally friendly education”. Classical studies, the first job in Naples left without regrets to move to the North attracted by an announcement: “We are looking for young engineers to make them grow and occupy top positions”. “I was 27, I threw myself driving my family crazy.”

The manager recalls the glorious history of the Linificio, the second oldest spinning mill in Europe: «It combines ancient machinery with the latest generation ones for the production of excellent clothing and furnishing fabrics also sold to luxury brands. The latest patent is stretch linen. We are also pioneers in promoting the application of flax and hemp in all sectors as eco-sustainable and recyclable fibers of the future. We have a network of customers spread over five continents and in our research and development center – the most important in the world – we are able to produce the thickest yarns also used for sails such as those of the Amerigo Vespucci, up to the finest ones for the Japanese imperial house “. Clear the field of slogans.

«Here there are great contents: flax and hemp in the cultivation phase do not require irrigation water other than rain water and use minimal quantities of chemical products; in the growth phase they absorb C02 and release oxygen. As 90% of flax is grown in Northern Europe, France, Belgium and Holland, it has been calculated that it can absorb up to 250,000 tons of CO2… ».

The other big issue is the end of the product life cycle. «At Linificio e Canapificio Nazionale we practice both circular economy and industrial symbiosis: the material that enters is never discarded, it is used internally or sold as a secondary raw material. Quality linen is the only fiber that can boast of being native to Europe, from the field to the finished product ». Until the Second World War it was an all-Italian tradition and the Marzotto group decided to restart its cultivation, from Bergamo to Gravina di Puglia and Tuscany. On the one hand, the aesthetics associated with comfort in fashion, also mixed with wool, because both insulate and therefore suitable for summer and winter; on the other hand, the development to make linen and hemp complementary to synthetic fibers even in composite materials. «In collaboration with Fibertech Group of Varese we have created a yarn that goes well with resins. It is flexible and therefore suitable for complex forms of automotive, luxury and sports, aircraft and loudspeakers. On the occasion of the Motor Valley, Linificio participated in the creation of the futuristic Restomod car, a linen and hemp bodywork: with the same resistance and speed, it lightens the mass and dampens vibrations ». How is sustainability reconciled with costs? «It is necessary to distinguish between a slightly higher price and a cost to the community. But if you manage to maintain correct margins, when you move into these sectors that I call the blue ocean, the investment for the company becomes short-term ».