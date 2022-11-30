Lineups Croatia vs. Belgium in Qatar 2022: formations and elevens of Zlatko Dalić and Roberto Martínez for the match via DirecTV Sports, Latina and Futbol Libre TV for the third date of Group F of the World Cup | WORLD-X-SPORT

In the Qatar World Cup 2022emotions do not stop. Croatia Y Belgium They face each other, for matchday 3 of the World Cup, in a key duel to reach the round of 16. The Croats lead Group F, with 4 points; while the Belgians are in third place, with 3 points, without there being a wide difference between the two teams. Before this great match, Depor brings you all the necessary details.

Like the game of their lives, striker Eden Hazard said that “eleven warriors” Belgians would face Croatia. He assured that the ‘Red Devils‘ they had “talked” and eased the tension after losing against Morocco.

“We had a good meeting yesterday (Monday) between the players, we said a lot to each other. Above all, we said to each other that there was still a game to play, that’s the most important thing.Hazard explained.

The Croatian team arrives at this third game with high spirits after having obtained a massive victory against Canada (4-1), which surely contributed to clear up the doubts of the draw harvested against the Moroccan team.

“A difficult game awaits us and we have to show our true face and level, which is the most important thing. We have to make a good match”, analyzed Mateo Kovacic, a Croatian midfielder.

The Croatia vs. Croatia will start at 9:00 a.m. (Mexican time) and 10:00 a.m. (Peruvian time). The official transmission of the commitment will be in charge of Directv Sports and among other channels in Latin America.

Croatia vs. Belgium: probable alignments

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Brozovic, Modric, Kovacic; Livaja, Kramaric, Perisic.

Belgium: Courtois; Meunier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne; Tielemans, Witsel; De Bruyne, Hazard, Trossard; Lukaku.

