Lineups Liverpool vs Inter milan second leg UEFA Champions League | Champions League

Decisive day for Liverpool in the Champions League. This Tuesday, louis diaz and company will seek to seal their classification to the quarterfinals when they receive in Anfield to the Inter de Milan.

Jürgen Klopp’s team has everything in its favour: game, locality and result. The latter because in the first leg match played in Milan they won 2-0.

By the sides of the homeowner, Thiago Alcántara (midfielder) and Joel Matip (central defender) would be the big news, after overcoming physical problems. On the other hand, the Brazilian Roberto Finino would not be enough to get into the list.

Precisely Thiago and Matip could turn the eleven that Klopp formed last weekend in the 1-0 victory against West Ham. The Spanish would go instead of Keita and the Cameroonian for Konaté.

At the top, the only question is whether to keep ‘Lucho’ or, on the contrary, Jota earns his place back together with Mane and Salah.

Regarding the visiting cast, Nicoló Barella will be low again due to suspension taking into account that he still lacks one of the two games that they put on him. As soon as your team advances, you’ll be ready for the quarterfinals.

Croatian Ivan Perisic, who did not play the last Serie A match (against Salernitana) due to muscle problems, is in doubt. In his place will surely be a former partner of Muriel and Zapata in Atalanata: Robin Gosens.

From now on, it is expected to be the same team that played the first leg with the Chilean Arturo Vidal commanding half of the field and Lautaro Martínez leading the lead together with Edin Dzeko.

Since the duel at San Siro, Liverpool have played five games with a record of four wins and one drawwhich incidentally ended in the Carabao Cup title against Chelsea. Inter played four times and only won once, lost once and tied twice. Complicated present for those of Inzaghi.

Liverpool vs Inter will be played at 3 pm (Colombian time) and will be broadcast on both ESPN and the Star + platform.

Likely lineups



Liverpool: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

Inter: Handanović; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Dzeko, Lautaro.

Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

Referee: Mateu Lahoz (ESP).

Stadium: Anfield (Liverpool).

Hour: 3 p.m.