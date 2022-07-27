Linezolid Shows Success Against Gram-Positive Bacterial Infections in the ICU: Study

The results suggest that linezolid is a safe and effective treatment for gram-positive bacterial infections.

Illustration of Corynebacterium diphtheriae bacteria, rod-shaped gram-positive bacteria that cause respiratory infections, diphtheria and also skin lesions. Photo: Shutterstock.

According to a study published in the Journal of Intensive Medicine, it was found that during one study approximately 80% of intensive care patients showed clinical improvement in gram-positive bacterial infections after treatment with linezolid, based on data from more than 300 people.

The researchers stressed that bacterial infections remain a challenge in the management of critically ill patients because many gram-positive pathogens have become resistant to multiple drug options.

The authors stated that linezolid demonstrated efficacy against Staphylococcus methicillin-resistant aureus (MRSA) and infections of the skin and soft tissues (SSTI), but its use in critically ill patients with gram-positive infections in the ICU has not been characterized

Aijia Ma, MD, of Sichuan University West China Hospital, Sichuan, China, and colleagues note that patients were treated with injections of linezolid (200 mg/100 mL) and followed up once daily up to 48 hours after discontinuation of therapy, transfer out of the ICU, or death.

“Most of the patients (243) were older than 65 years; 90 were between 18 and 65 years old and 30 were younger than 18 years old. Approximately two-thirds (67%) were men. The result Primary Clinical Efficacy was the success (cured or improved), they wrote in their post.

The investigation revealed that Linezolid was used as second and first line treatment in 232 (63.4%) and 134 (36.6%) patients, respectively.

“The most common strain isolated was Staphylococcus aureus (31% MRSA; 12.6% methicillin-sensitive S. aureus [MSSA]), followed by Enterococci (6.7% vancomycin-resistant; 9.2% vancomycin-susceptible) and Streptococcus pneumoniae (3.4% multidrug-resistant; 1.7% non-multidrug-resistant),” they noted.

Overall, 82.2% of patients met criteria for clinical success; 34 (9.3%) were cured and 267 (73%) improved. The clinical success rates for first-line and second-line linezolid treatment were 79.9% and 83.6%, respectively. The failure rates for linezolid they were higher for second-line treatment than for first-line (9.5% vs. 5.2%).

The clinical success rate was highest against MSSA (93.3%), followed by MRSA (83.8%). The mean daily dose of linezolid was, 1109 mg and mean treatment time it was 5.1 days.

A total of 8 patients (2.2%) reported linezolid-related adverse events and 4 patients discontinued the drug because of them; none reported serious adverse events related to treatment. The low incidence of thrombocytopenia in the current study (2 patients) compared with earlier studies may have been related to linezolid avoidance for patients at risk, as determined by clinicians, and the relatively short duration of linezolid use, the researchers wrote in their discussion .

The results suggest that linezolid is a safe treatment and effective for gram-positive bacterial infections, although clinicians should pay close attention to potential side effects and assess individual patient conditions before using linezolid in the clinic, they concluded.

Source consulted here.