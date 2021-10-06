News

L’Inganno film tonight on TV: cast, plot, curiosity, streaming

The Deception is the movie tonight on tv with Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. Discover the plot, cast, trailers, trivia and where to see it in streaming.

The Deception plot streaming review
The Deception is the film tonight on TV Wednesday 6 October 2021 in the late evening on Rete 4. Here is the cast, profile, plot, trailer and some curiosities about the film. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

L’Inganno film tonight on tv: cast and profile

  • ORIGINAL TITLE: The Beguiled
  • RELEASED ON: 21 September 2017
  • GENRE: dramatic, thriller
  • YEAR: 2017
  • DIRECTOR: Sofia Coppola
  • CAST: Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Angourie Rice, Wayne Pére, Oona Laurence, Emma Howard, Eric Ian
  • DURATION: 94 Minutes

L’Inganno film tonight on tv: plot

In the state of Virginia, during the American Civil War, a large group of young girls lived protected within the walls of Farnsworth Seminary, a boarding school run by Miss Martha. The daily life of the girls takes place according to rhythms well marked by meals, study and prayers, far from the conflict. The unexpected arrival of a wounded and needy Northern soldier, John McBurney, is ready to upset the balance of the institute. Man is given care, refuge and hospitality but the male presence soon triggers unprecedented selfishness and rivalry …

L’Inganno film tonight on tv: curiosity

  • Sofia Coppola held the dual role of director and screenwriter.
  • The film was among the most popular at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival where it won the award for best director.
  • Sofia Coppola is the second female director to win the Best Director Award at the Cannes Film Festival. Before her the prize was awarded over 50 years ago to Yuliya Solntseva for the film Chronicle of Flaming Years.

The deception streaming

The streaming deception will also be visible for free from the site mediaset.it/rete 4 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

The Deception film tonight on tv: trailer

Useful links on tv tonight

