Link accused of FM case with López Pilarte family, accused of drug trafficking

The Public Ministry determined that the defendant in the FM case, Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada “El Gordo”, and several members of his family, have a link with the López Pilarte brothers, accused of belonging to a drug trafficking network.

This alleged relationship, according to the indictment file, is proven by several visits by Miguel Arturo and José Miguel López Pilarte to the facilities of the business entity Único Autodetailing, owned by Pérez Tejada, in the city of Santiago.

Likewise, the prosecutors indicated that the use of electronic bracelets was imposed on these two as a measure of coercion, and in the follow-up carried out on these devices, they affirmed that the brothers visited the aforementioned premises, even during “irregular hours.”

“In the case of Miguel Arturo López Pilarte, he was at the facilities of the business entity Único on July 10, 2021 at 4:14 PM, as can be seen in the tracking graph on the route with the red line made for this purpose”, read part of the aforementioned document, where it is also alleged that he revisited the place eight days later.

As for José Miguel, the file highlights that he also went to Único Autodetailing on multiple occasions, mainly around noon or in the afternoon.

transactions

In addition to the visits by the López Pilarte brothers, the Public Ministry claims to have evidence of two transactions between Pérez Tejada and his wife, Anabel Altagracia Sánchez Santana, with Miguel Arturo.

Regarding this, the prosecutors say that they had access to the preliminary report of the financial information of the latter, where they highlighted that two transactions appear between both groups, for a mortgage loan.

“It becomes evident that the named Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada (a) El Gordo, is a person whose criminal activity has left a trail that has allowed the Public Ministry to preliminarily establish responsibilities regarding the adequacy of the conduct to criminal types related to money laundering. assets originating from the purchase, sale and distribution of narcotic substances”, underlined part of the accusation.

Lopez Clan

The brothers, along with their father Miguel Arturo López Florencio, alias “Micky López”, are being accused of having incurred in violations of articles 3 numbers 1, 2 and 3, 6, and 9, numbers 1 and 2 of the Law 155-17 on Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism in the Dominican Republic.

Likewise, for failing to comply with articles 10, 11 literal B, 204 numeral 1, 222 numeral 4 and 6, 232, 233, 235, 236, 237 numeral 1, 238 numerals 2, 3 and 4, 239 paragraph III numeral 2 of Law 11 -92, of the Tax Code and articles 3, 68 numerals 1 and 10, 70 letter A numeral 1 and 86 letter A of Law 183-02.

FM case

In addition to Pérez Tejada, the other defendants in the FM case are Anabel Altagracia Sánchez Santana, Juan Isidro Pérez de La Rosa, Rolando Miguel Reyes Javier, Dyna Madison Noguera Polanco, Ramluis Mejía Azcona and Gladis Sofía Azcona de La Cruz.

The FM case, according to the Public Ministry, is linked to an international network dedicated to laundering assets from drug trafficking, which in August 2020 seized some four 4.3 million dollars brought to the Dominican Republic in loudspeakers.