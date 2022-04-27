Link ESPN live Sporting Cristal vs. ONLINE workshops free link minute by minute Copa Libertadores 2022 schedule lineups how to watch Star Plus live stream | Today’s Matches | RMMD | SPORTS

Sporting Cristal lost 1-0 to Talleres for the match of the third day of group H of the Copa Libertadores at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium. Matías Esquivel was the author of the ‘T’ goal. The ‘rimenses’ remain at the bottom of their group with 0 points.

Sporting Cristal vs. Live workshops minute by minute

SECOND TIME

65′ GOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLL OF WORKSHOPS. Matías Esquivel finds a loose ball and defines before the confusion.

FIRST TIME

– The teams go out to the field to warm up.

Sporting Cristal vs. Workshops: confirmed lineups

Sporting Crystal: Alejandro Duarte – Johan Madrid, Gianfranco Chávez, Omar Merlo and Nilson Loyola – Horacio Calcaterra, Jesús Castillo, Yoshimar Yotún, Irven Ávila and Christofer Gonzales – Percy Liza.

Workshops: Guido Herrera – Gastón Benavídez, Matías Catalán, Rafael Pérez and Enzo Díaz – Juan Méndez, Rodrigo Villagra – Diego Valoyes, Federico Girotti, Héctor Fértoli and Michael Santos.

The ‘Celestes’ traveled to Argentina with the slogan of obtaining their first three points of the contest. Otherwise, Roberto Mosquera’s team will see their chances of reaching the next round compromised. Meanwhile, the ‘T’ wants the second victory in the competition.

At what time do Sporting Cristal vs. Live workshops for Copa Libertadores?

Peru – 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador – 7:30 p.m.

Colombia – 7:30 p.m.

Mexico – 7:30 p.m.

Chile – 8:30 p.m.

Venezuela – 8:30 p.m.

Bolivia – 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay – 8:30 p.m.

Argentina – 9:30 p.m.

Uruguay – 9:30 p.m.

Brazil – 9:30 p.m.

Spain – 2:30 a.m. (April 27)

Sporting Cristal, which in League 1 beat Cienciano 0-1, will not be able to count on Martín Távara for this match. The day before, Christofer Gonzáles named the team’s big problem: “We have generated scoring chances, but for us it has been frustrating not to realize them”.

On his side, Talleres defeated Universidad Católica in Córdoba 1-0 and then lost to Flamengo 3-1 in Brazil. In that sense, the group led by the Portuguese Pedro Caixinha has the obligation to repeat a success at home to fight for the pass to the round of 16.

Sporting Cristal vs. Workshops: transmission channel

To see the match between Sporting Cristal and Talleres of the Copa Libertadores you can follow it through ESPN in South America.

Where to watch the Sporting Cristal vs. Workshops for Copa Libertadores?

To watch the online broadcast of the match between Sporting Cristal and Talleres you can do it through the Star Plus platform and through the Facebook Watch broadcast in South America.

Sporting Cristal vs. Workshops: possible match line-ups

