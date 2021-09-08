LINK surges by 36% following the integration of Chainlink on the Ethereum Layer-2

On September 6, as the LINK token rises by 8.25%, Chainlink emerges as one of the best crypto assets of the day.

The LINK / USD pair reached $ 36.35 for the first time since May 20, months after hitting a low of $ 13.45, recovering more than 170% overall. At the same time, the recent rise brings the price up 36% from the beginning of the month.

Growth of the ecosystem

On September 1, Optimism Ethereum announced that it has integrated Chainlink’s decentralized oracle solutions into Ethereum’s Layer-2s. As a result, LINK, which serves as a payment and staking token within the Chainlink ecosystem, has increased by 36% on speculation of increased demand from Chainlink users.

Previously, the same fundamentals helped investors close 2020 with a 540% profit.

Booming decentralized finance (DeFi) and its reliance on Chainlink to secure real-time data feeds have pushed demand for the token up. As a result, Chainlink’s market share in DeFi reached 80% at one point, ZDNet reports.

How Chainlink works. Source: Chainlink

LINK continued its climb in the first quarter of 2021, with an increase of 161%, but the second quarter recorded a disappointing -37%. The correction is evidently related to the general negative trend triggered by the main cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

Yuriy Mazur, head of data analytics at cryptocurrency exchange CEX.IO, says LINK could exceed $ 50 in the next three weeks. The analyst cited Chainlink’s partnership with over 76 new projects in August as one of the main bullish indicators.

He told Cointelegraph:

“This situation has spurred the buildup of LINK to access the system’s services. As a result, spot traders seem willing to bring the price back to its previous all-time high of $ 52.”

But for Stephen Tuttle, financial analyst at Seeking Alpha, the next big target for LINK is $ 65.

Tuttle highlighted how traders have turned their full attention to Ethereum, as the main network for non-fungible tokens (NFT). He therefore predicted a reallocation of capital after the recent rise in ETH, a potentially advantageous move for the LINK market:

“If LINK can reach the value of 0.02 ETH once again, that would put the token at around $ 65 at the current price of Ethereum, which is a 2.6x increase from the current value of $ 25.”

At the time of writing, the LINK / ETH pair records 0.0088 ETH.

Broadening wedge alert!

LINK’s latest rally also emerged in the wake of a general boom in cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin recovering $ 51,000 and Ether $ 4,000. Cryptocurrency traders increased their positions across the board, expecting the Federal Reserve to delay its reduction plans after two disappointing US employment reports last week.

As a result, LINK remains highly correlated with major cryptocurrencies. On top of that, it appears that the token is forming a bearish reversal indicator, as highlighted in the chart below.

LINK / USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

Referred to as the “ascending broadening wedge”, the indicator shows two rising trendlines that deviate from each other. The pattern does not guarantee that the buy will run out, but it indicates the bears’ intention to sell whenever the price hits the upper trendline.

Consequentially, LINK / USD is likely to experience a large pullback to the lower trendline of the wedge (at around $ 28). However, the bears would face several supports, including $ 37.96, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level obtained from the swing high of $ 52.32 and the swing low of $ 13.61.

The views expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the ideas of Cointelegraph.com. Every trade carries risks, you should conduct your research before making a decision.