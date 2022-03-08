Link with fight? Adolfo Ríos denounces theft of 500 jerseys from Querétaro

Midtime Editorial

After the violent acts on the pitch The correctorthe MX League He decided do not disaffiliate Querétaro, they only imposed a 1-year veto on the property. Possibly linked to said fight, Adolf Rivers reported that a week ago 500 Gallos jerseys were stolen of their stores, so perhaps ‘criminals used them to disguise themselves’.

Queretaro will follow playing within Liga MX and the expected actions were not taken, but much remains to be clarified in the fight that involved followers of the Roosters and the Atlasbecause in addition to the 10 detainees that already exist, is expected to know ‘modus operandi’ of this group.

Adolfo Ríos reveals t-shirt theft

In an interview with Adela Micha, Adolfo Rios recognized That this act could be bound to what happened Saturday March 5 in La Corregidora, because despite not guaranteeing anything, the jersey theft could have helped ‘criminals’ to go unnoticed in the property.

“The truth will make us freeall that this tragedy has brought is being able to make a prevention plan. we have a complaint from last week where here in the Roosters club entered to steal 500 t-shirtsI don’t know if it has anything to do with this situation or not”, stated Adolfo Ríos.

The Roosters manager you know that if this group of people used the t-shirts to cause the beating to followers of Atlasas he club like the authorities local must exercise justice, because they are reprehensible acts that should not be allowed.

“If there was costumed criminals with roosters t-shirtsyou have to get to ultimate consequences”, he stated.

The MX League will follow working to ensure safety inside the stadiums and make them ‘a family site’, because after the brawl between the fans, very few people will want to attend.