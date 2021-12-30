Linkem and Tiscali announce that they have approved the merger agreement – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

The Boards of Directors of Tiscali SpA And Linkem Retail Srl, a company wholly owned by Linkem SpA, have approved the merger by incorporation project of Linkem Retail Srl in Tiscali SpA.

The merger is part of a broader integration project as a result of which Tiscali, with Linkem as controlling shareholder, it will be the fifth telecommunications operator in the Italian fixed market and first in the segment of ultra-broadband access in FWA And FTTH with an overall market share of 19.4%.

The transaction provides for the integration of the organizational assets of the companies involved in order to generate significant industrial synergies and to better seize the opportunities associated with the implementation of the PNRR thanks to an integrated offer of fixed, mobile, 5G, cloud and smart city services.

As part of the transaction, a merger agreement was signed between Tiscali SpA., Linkem SpA And Linkem Retail Srl and a shareholders’ agreement between Amsicora, Soru And Linkem.

The effectiveness of the merger is in any case subject to the fulfillment of various conditions precedent indicated in the merger plan, published today on the Tiscali website.

The completion of the project, in case of fulfillment of all the conditions precedent, is expected within the first half of 2022.

Today, the Boards of Directors of Tiscali SpA And Linkem Retail Srl, a company wholly owned by Linkem SpA, approved the merger agreement and the proposed merger by incorporation of Linkem Retail in Tiscali pursuant to article 2501-ter of the Italian Civil Code. civ. (the “Merger“).

The Merger is part of a more complex and articulated operation aimed at integrating the Tiscali Group and the retail branch of the Linkem Group into a single corporate and commercial entity in order to develop synergies, consolidate and strengthen the market position (the ‘Operation).

As a result of the Transaction, Tiscali will be the fifth operator in the fixed market and first in the segment of ultra-broadband accesses in FWA + FTTH technologies, the most innovative and promising, with an overall market share of 19.4% (source AGCOM) , strategically positioned to make the most of the potential of FTTH and 5G FWA technologies.

The purpose of the operation is to enhance the market and development opportunities associated with the implementation of the PNRR thanks to the offer of fixed, mobile, 5G, cloud and smart city services dedicated to families, businesses and public administrations.

With mutual esteem and satisfaction for the future collaboration, the managing directors of the two groups have issued the following statements.

Renato Soru, Chief Executive Officer of Tiscali, stated:

The integration with Linkem Retail constitutes an important step for the further development of services dedicated both to families, with particular attention to those in areas of digital divide, and to businesses and the PA. Together we double our company size, but above all we will have the opportunity to carry out our common growth project with greater force. With this integration and with the new and important shareholders, Tiscali can definitely look confidently to the future with renewed growth prospects.

Davide Rota, Chairman and CEO of Linkem, declared:

Linkem and Tiscali represent two important entrepreneurial realities that have focused from the beginning on innovation, on the centrality of the customer and on the specialization of their organization. The integration operation that sees us as protagonists is based on the sharing of these values ​​and unique assets in the Italian telecommunications panorama, which will allow us to better seize all the opportunities related to the development of 5G services and the digital transformation of companies and public companies. administrations. In fact, in addition to serving families with an integrated offer of fixed and mobile services and thanks to the migration to 5G technology, we aim to develop advanced services dedicated to public administrations and citizens of Smart Cities in line with the objectives of the PNRR..

Today Linkem conferred on Linkem Retail the business unit relating to the commercial activities of Linkem Group, it being understood that the effectiveness of the transfer will take place immediately before the completion of the Merger and in substantial context with the same.

In particular, the business unit of Linkem the subject of the assignment includes: all existing relationships with retail, consumer and business customers, the staff employed for the management of the aforementioned relationships, certain shareholdings carrying out similar activities, existing contracts with authorized resellers, as well as resale of services and retail.

Furthermore, in order to bring all retail activities back to the same corporate level, it is envisaged that, immediately after the completion of the Merger and substantially concurrently with it, the business unit Linkem is subject to conferment by Tiscali, in favor of the operating company Tiscali Italia SpA (100% controlled by Tiscali).

