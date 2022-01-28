Linkem raises the ante: first 5G wholesale network, funds are also in the field

“This operation will allow us to enhance our two souls: the commercial one and the infrastructural one”. Thus Davide Rota, CEO of Linkem, speaks to “Sole 24 Ore” of what, announced on 30 December last, is in fact the first significant transaction of a consolidation in the Tlc market in Italy in 2022. The marriage between Tiscali and Linkem is a merger by incorporation.

“We are creating the first market operator in fixed wireless and FTTH fiber, with 19.4%” underlines Rota, also recalling that “we have launched a fundraising operation for the infrastructural part. Capital and shareholders will enter, let’s think about funds, for what will be the first 5G wholesale network “.

As for the possibility of frequencies being made available to other operators for 5G, Rota replies: “Of course. And not only. A use that is gaining momentum is also that for private networks, within large companies, for example for video surveillance. We have 3.5 GHz frequencies thanks to which we already cover 70% of the population with a network created thanks to 200 million investments only for the infrastructural part “. On the operation – he explains – “we see that there is interest. After all, it is the first case of a wholesale only 5G network in Europe. And then this project and the separation of the retail part constitute a natural and advantageous combination. Hence the union with Tiscali “.

The Linkem-Tiscali merger

Last December 30 Linkem and Tiscali signed an agreement that will bring the company led by Davide Rota in control – with a 62% share – of Renato Soru’s company. In detail, the operation goes through the merger by incorporation of Linkem Retail, a company wholly owned by Linkem Spa, into Tiscali: in addition to signing of the merger agreement between Tiscali Spa, Linkem Spa and Linkem Retail srl was also initialed a shareholders’ agreement between Amsicora, Soru and Linkem. The exchange ratio, based on the number of shares currently in circulation, will be equal to no. 5.0975 Tiscali shares for each euro of share in Linkem Retail’s share capital held by Linkem.

The merger, once completed, will create the fifth national operator in the fixed market, the first in the segment of ultra-broadband accesses resulting from the mix of Fwa-Ftth with a overall market share of 19.4% calculated on Agcom data.

The operation provides for the integration of organizational assets in order to generate significant industrial synergies and make the most of the opportunities connected to the implementation of the NRP thanks to an integrated offer of fixed, mobile, 5G, cloud and smart city services.

The closing of the transaction is expected within the first half of this year without prejudice to the relative authorizations, including antitrust and Golden Power authorizations and the experimentation of the necessary union procedures. For the transaction, Tiscali is assisted by: CC & Soci, as financial advisor, Equita Sim which issued a fairness opinion on the fairness of the exchange ratio from a financial point of view, Bdo which carried out the accounting due diligence and Chiomenti for the legal and tax aspects. Linkem Spa and Linkem Retail are assisted by Banca Akros as financial advisor, which issued a fairness opinion on the fairness from a financial point of view of the exchange ratio, Studio Spada Partners for tax and accounting due diligence, and Gianni & Origoni for legal profiles.

