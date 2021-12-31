Linkem towards control of Tiscali: the fifth fixed operator is born

There is an air of consolidation in the Italian Tlc. And 2021 ends with the announcement of the agreement between Linkem and Tiscali that will bring the company led by Davide Rota in control – with a 62% share – of Renato Soru’s company. In detail, the operation goes through the merger by incorporation of Linkem Retail, a company wholly owned by Linkem Spa, into Tiscali: in addition to signing of the merger agreement between Tiscali Spa, Linkem Spa and Linkem Retail srl was also initialed a shareholders’ agreement between Amsicora, Soru and Linkem. The exchange ratio, based on the number of shares currently in circulation, will be equal to no. 5.0975 Tiscali shares for each euro of share in Linkem Retail’s share capital held by Linkem.

The merger, once completed, will create the fifth national operator in the fixed market, the first in the segment of ultra-broadband accesses resulting from the mix of Fwa-Ftth with a overall market share of 19.4% calculated on Agcom data.

The operation – reads the note issued by the two companies – provides for the integration of the organizational assets in order to generate significant industrial synergies and make the most of the opportunities connected to the implementation of the NRP thanks to an integrated offer of fixed, mobile, 5G, cloud and smart city services.

“Linkem and Tiscali represent two important entrepreneurial realities that have focused from the beginning on innovation, on the centrality of the customer and on the specialization of their organization – underlines Davide Rota, Linkem’s Chairman and CEO -. The integration operation that sees us as protagonists is based on the sharing of these values ​​and unique assets in the Italian telecommunications panorama, which will allow us to better seize all the opportunities related to the development of 5G services and the digital transformation of companies and public companies. administrations. In fact, in addition to serving families with an integrated offer of fixed and mobile services and thanks to the migration to 5G technology, we aim to develop advanced services dedicated to public administrations and citizens of Smart Cities in line with the objectives of the NRP. “.

For his part, the patron of Tiscali Renato Soru in recalling that the company “after having contributed in a fundamental way to the diffusion of internet services in our country, in the last two years has redefined its business and created the conditions to position itself well in the offer of Cloud services and thus contribute to challenge of the digital transition that in the coming years will see the PA and the entire Italian economy involved “, highlights that” the integration with Linkem Retail constitutes an important step for the further development of services dedicated to both families, with particular attention to those in areas of digital divide, which to businesses and the PA. Together we double our company size, but above all we will have the opportunity to carry out our common growth project with greater force. With this integration and with the new and important shareholders, Tiscali can definitely look confidently to the future with renewed growth prospects “.

The closing of the transaction is expected within the first half of next year without prejudice to the relative authorizations, including antitrust and Golden Power authorizations and the experimentation of the necessary union procedures. For the transaction, Tiscali is assisted by: CC & Soci, as financial advisor, Equita Sim which issued a fairness opinion on the fairness of the exchange ratio from a financial point of view, Bdo which carried out the accounting due diligence and Chiomenti for the legal and tax aspects. Linkem Spa and Linkem Retail are assisted by Banca Akros as financial advisor, which issued a fairness opinion on the fairness from a financial point of view of the exchange ratio, Studio Spada Partners for tax and accounting due diligence, and Gianni & Origoni for legal profiles.

