Link’s Awakening, The Legend of Zelda Game That Shouldn’t Have Existed

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening it is the weirdest game in the franchise. Originally released on the Game Boy in 1993, five years later it received the first of its two revisions. The edition DXcreated to take full advantage of the Game Boy Color color palette, included an extra dungeon that used these colors as a key. And more than two decades after this review, in 2019, Nintendo Switch gamers had the opportunity to enjoy the remake for the hybrid. However, despite having up to three editions, the reality is that The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening it is a game that should never exist.

A parody with characters from Super Mario and Kirby

Many will be struck by the number of references that exist in this title to other Nintendo licenses. A Chomp with chains, an enemy that is undeniably Kirby and a man with a mustache obsessed with mushrooms are, to name a few examples, several of the samples that we can find in Link’s Awakening. However, what many are unaware of is that, as we already collected in July 2021, the development of this game started as a parody. Hence, as we see in the adventure, so many references to other company franchises appear. Something that, as Iwata pointed out at the time, would be unthinkable today.

At the end of the odyssey, we discover that everything that has happened on Koholint Island is part of a dream. This event explains several unique events that take place in the installment. To begin with, draw attention the absence of the Triforce, Princess Zelda and Ganondorf. These elements, almost intrinsic to the series, do not appear in the original Game Boy proposal. In addition, it does not take place in Hyrule, the region that is the protagonist of almost all the events of the franchise. As its development began behind Nintendo’s back, materializing between breaks and serving as proof of the crazy ideas that employees thought, several of the characteristic elements of The Legend of Zelda do not appear in Link’s Awakening. Thanks to that we could see, as we already mentioned, the presence of other Nintendo characters.

Starting as an “after school project”, the developers had all sorts of liberties. Behind the back of the company, several employees worked on this proposal to find out the possibilities of the game boy. Thus, as it was an adventure that was never going to see the light of day, they decided to include characters from other franchises. For this reason it is possible to see representations of Mario and Luigi, as well as the appearance of a Chomp, several Goombas or a highly coveted Yoshi plush. Also, even good old Kirby, who doesn’t usually get into these messes, took a walk around Koholint Island. The latter, at least for Iwata, was seen at the time as an honor for a character who was giving his first throes of life.

Where does Link’s Awakening sit in The Legend of Zelda chronology?

If the timeline of the license is already complex to follow, imagine if we talk about a title that should not have existed. During the events of Ocarina of Timeas the official chronology states, the series is divided into three lines. which encompasses Link’s Awakeningwhich is the one that interests us, is the one that takes place if Link fails his match against Ganondorf. When defeated, no one shows opposition to the villain and he can take the Triforce without problem. Then, the Seven Sages manage to seal it to cause that, at least for a few years, peace reigns in Hyrule. Situation that we see as it ends in A Link to the Pastthe next title according to the chronological order and the play that precedes the events of Link’s Awakening.

Therefore, the Dream of the Wind Fish, the one that is the central event of the adventure on Koholint Island, makes sense in the timeline in which Ganondorf defeats Link. In case you are curious, this line covers six other adventures of the hero of hyrule. The following are Oracle of Seasons Y Oracle of Ages, originally released on the Game Boy Color. These are followed A Link Between Worlds Y Tri Force Heroes, both for Nintendo 3DS. And finally, so far, lie the two original NES adventures. Without a doubt, the timeline of Link’s Awakening is one of the most complex and fun of the series.

And you, did you like this twist in the Nintendo franchise? What did you think of characters from other licenses appearing? We read you in the comments.