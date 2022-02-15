Links with China, Fortnite banned with Cristiano Ronaldo

Garena Free Fire, a battle royale who had had a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, is in trouble in India due to a local law.

Small case related to a video game that used the image of Cristiano Ronaldo certainly one of the best known faces on the global sports scene. Garena Free Fire , a Fortnite-style battle royale game, was in fact banned in India due to the developer’s links with China. The title, while not particularly popular in our country, is very popular in Asia and the Eastern Hemisphere, and this represents a serious blow to its activity on a planetary scale.

Indian law –

A law in India bans apps with China implications from being hosted on Apple and Google’s different digital app stores. Since 2020, the IT Act (as outlined in Section 69A) prevents similar products with links to Asia from being able to move freely around the country for political and tracking purposes. The ban has affected over 300 apps so far, many of which are considered clones, and the latest wave alone has canceled 53. A Google spokesperson confirmed its intention to comply with the ban and, consequently, “we have notified the what to the affected developers and we have temporarily blocked access to apps that have remained available on the Play Store in India ”.

What is Garena Free Fire –

A hard blow for Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max, which in India had (Sensor Tower data) the beauty of over 238 million downloads. Most of the downloads recorded in 2021 came from that country, all thanks to the previous ban of PUBG – the giant that had given way to the real battles – in September 2020. At the time, to circumvent the ban, Krafton had even published an ad hoc version of the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India, respecting the dictates in terms of security of local law. It is not clear if this will be possible for Garena Free Fire: the software house that deals with it, Garena, is based in Singapore but 18.7% is owned by Tencent, the Chinese conglomerate with deep connections with the government.

The role of Cristiano Ronaldo –

What does Cristiano Ronaldo have to do with, who has just appeared among the honorable mentions of the FIFA TOTY? The Portuguese star had been the face, in December 2020, of the Operation Chrono update, complete with a trailer that had seen him as the protagonist and his features included in the game. Game in which Ronaldo plays Chrono, a bounty hunter from the slums of a megalopolis of the future and who can be chosen by anyone who wants to try their hand at this battle royale for 50 users available on Android and iOS.