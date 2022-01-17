Linktree is banning sex worker profiles (including OnlyFans)

Via Motherboard, the company then specified that it was only blocking users posting links to real-life sexual encounters and other services.

After the Onlyfans affair in 2021, another online service turns its back on and on sex workers. This time it’s up to Linktree, a well-known tool for connecting with social profiles that is particularly popular on Instagram. Many will know the “link in bio” promoted in the stories or posts of the accounts followed, especially by influencers. Recently, Linktree reported through an official report that they are engaged in the removal of sex workers and content creators addicted to adult content. That official report points out that the company prohibits “sexually explicit material” in its terms of service. Yet, it does not specify whether linking to such “material” hosted on a third-party platform is also prohibited. Given the operation undertaken, it seems so.

Via Motherboard, the company then specified that it was only blocking users posting links to real-life sexual encounters and other services. “According to our company policies, banned Linktree accounts resulted from sharing a URL that violated community standards by sharing advertisements for the sale of sex services in real life,” a spokesperson for Linktree said.

According to stakeholder testimonials collected by Motherboard, users did not receive any notice from Linktree, only discovering that they were banned after logging in. Slightly different speech for those who use the premium version Linktree, as the profiles are still active despite the ban.

The Linktree story fits perfectly into the phenomenon of exploitation that sees the new online services as protagonists. These initially rely on sex working and adult content to increase their popularity, given the high demand from users, and then oppose once they become big and important. It is no coincidence that OnlyFans was first mentioned, which after a first closure to and to the sex workers then retracted.