Linus Torvalds is not Satoshi Nakamoto and he did not create Bitcoin

Linus Torvalds denied the rumors and theories that emerged on the web according to which he would be behind the creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. The theory emerged on the web when the programmer changed one line in the Linux kernel by entering ‘Name = I am Satoshi ….’.

However, evidently the indication did not correspond in any kind to reality e responding to Steven Vaughan-Nichols, Torvalds claimed that the line of code in question was just a joke to take advantage of GitHub.

“Unfortunately, I am not the owner of a huge amount of original Bitcoins” Torvalds said between melancholy and serious. According to some calculations made last year, Satoshi Nakamoto could be richer than Jeff Bezos thanks to the “genesis block” mined on January 3, 2009, and which would be equal to 1 million Bitcoins.

A few weeks ago on these pages we reported the news is leading many to think that Craig Wright would be Satoshi Nakamoto, since he has won an important lawsuit. According to many, however, behind Nakamoto there could also be a group of people and not a single individual. The issue has been discussed on the web for some time and the theory that Elon Musk behind Bitcoin remains valid, although the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has never denied it.