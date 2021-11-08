Linux’s popularity continues to rise thanks to Proton

The percentage of players who use a GNU / Linux distro to play on Steam it has increased slowly but surely in recent months. The reason? Valve’s introduction of the Steam Play, a solution based on Proton for running Windows games on Linux. A Linux user who likes to play video games until recently was forced to use Windows, perhaps through dual boot, while today he can try to take advantage of Proton with excellent results. For those who don’t know Proton is a compatibility layer derived from Wine that allows Windows games to run on Linux-based operating systems.

Steam Stats: the penguin grows

A few days ago Valve published the usual monthly report which contains interesting statistics about hardware and software used by users in October. In addition to showing the usual dominance of Nvidia And Intel respectively in the GPU and CPU areas there is a continuous growth of gaming on Linux. From February 2021 to today there are 9 consecutive months of growth, a clear trend even if it is a very slow growth.

Today the market share of the penguin stands at 1.13% with an increase of 0.08% compared to the previous month. The ascent began in an important way in April, reaching 1% in July. As can be seen from the graph above, Linux has historically been below 1%, a barrier that is difficult to overcome.

Considering that Steam had (in the course of 2020) about 120 million monthly active users we can say with good approximation that over 1.3 million players played on Steam using a GNU / Linux distro during the month of October. Not bad!

See also

This is the breakdown between the various GNU / Linux distributions:

Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS – 0.19%

Manjaro Linux – 0.13%

Arch Linux – 0.13%

Linux Mint 20.2 – 0.07%

Ubuntu 21.04 – 0.06%

Will the number of Linux gamers still grow? The statistics of the next 10 months will be interesting, especially after the arrival of Ubuntu 22.04: usually a new Ubuntu LTS gives a boost to the penguin’s market share. In any case, I believe that if Valve continues to invest in Proton and if the Steam Deck project, which I told you about, is successful here, the answer will certainly be yes.

Follow us on our Telegram channel, on the our Facebook page come on Google News. In the field below it is possible to comment and create discussion points regarding the issues dealt with on the blog.