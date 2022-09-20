Lionel Messi 2022/23 stats: goals, assists and more for PSG

After a largely disappointing season by his usual very high standards, Lionel Messi has started the 2022/23 campaign, his second with Paris Saint-Germain, in fine form.

With four goals and seven assists in nine competitive matches since the start of the season, the Argentine great continues to break records.

But his success this season could be judged in terms of the UEFA Champions League trophy rather than individual awards, as high-spending PSG seek to end their long European trophy dearth.

This is your one stop shop for all Messi stats for 2022/23 in Ligue 1, Champions League and more.

Stats correct as of September 20.

Lionel Messi goals in 2022/23

As we mentioned, Lionel Messi started his career scoring four goals in nine appearances in all competitions.

Although that might not seem like much for a player of his level, the Argentine maestro only scored six times in 26 Ligue 1 games last season. He already has three in 2022/23.

Last season, Messi also struggled to convert his chances compared to usual, scoring 11 times in Ligue 1 and the Champions League for 16.68 expected goals (xG).

Total goals in 2022/23 in all competitions: 5

Stats per 90 minutes 2021/2022 2022/23 Goals 0.36 0.51 xG 0.54 0.66 Shots 3.72 4.89 Penalty kicks 1.26 2.65 Shot Conversion Rate 9.57% 10.42%

Lionel Messi’s assists 2022/23

Messi, as we know, is much more than a goalscorer. Indeed, he demonstrates unparalleled creativity in helping others find the net.

Since the start of the season, Messi has delivered seven assists in nine appearances for PSG, an average of 0.77 per 90 minutes.

At this rate, he should easily beat the 16 assists he had last season with the French champions and could even come close to his record of 33 assists in a season, set in the 2011/12 campaign with Barcelona.

Total number of assists in 2022/23 in all competitions: 8

Lionel Messi passing stats in 2022/23 (accuracy, passes inside the box, chances created etc)

Messi’s assist average is so high this season due to the number of chances he has created per game.

The figure of 3.2 chances created per game is a huge increase from last season’s 2.46, while he is making far more passes into the opposition’s penalty area.

Stats per 90 minutes 2021/22 2022/23 Chances Created 2.46 2.95 Passes passed 57.26 56.2 Successful passes ending in a 3rd final 25.85 24.84 Passes played in the box 6.5 9.98 Passing accuracy 86.9% 86%

Lionel Messi’s 2022/23 dribbling stats

Perhaps the most spectacular player in world football when he has the ball at his feet, Messi is still an absolute threat to opposing defenses despite his advanced age.

What has particularly improved in his game since the start of the season under new coach Christophe Galtier is that Messi is much more present in the opposing box, which can only cause problems for the player. ;opposing team.

Stats per 90 minutes 2021/22 2022/23 Dribbles completed 2.81 3.77 Dribbling success rate 61.7% 63.8% Total number of ports 25.56 28.4 Progressive porting 12.75 12.73 Keys in the opposition box 4.63 7.02

Lionel Messi defensive stats 2022/23

Arguably the weakest part of Messi’s game, the 35-year-old isn’t exactly known for his defensive work-rate. That said, his stats remain relatively good in that area this season compared to his performance last season with PSG, especially in terms of tackles and duels won.