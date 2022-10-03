Lionel Messi, a €30 million personal real estate empire

October 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM by Thomas

Four homes in four different countries for Lionel Messi and his family.

Lionel Messi has his quarters in many places around the world. At least those he frequents the most: Europe, South America and the United States. Recently, the PSG striker added a new home to his personal real estate portfolio, on the island of Ibiza, for an amount announced by the local press, at 11 million euros. What then becomes, the most expensive well-known, of the Argentinian.

Photo tour of Lionel Messi’s €8m house

Ibiza, the latest acquisition of the PSG player

Which Lionel Messi also has interests in the hotel industry, through his partnership with the Majestic group. But here it is only a question of the houses or apartments owned by the leader of Paris Saint-Germain. He has none in France, since he and his family joined the country, they live in the commune of Neuilly.

Barcelona, ​​the parent company of the Messi family

In Barcelona, ​​we have already often mentioned, at Sportune, his beautiful home, estimated at nearly 8 million euros. Messi and his family kept it when he left, it is not uncommon that since then they come back to it from time to time, when the sports news allows them. Native of Rosario, the seven-time Ballon d’Or made the purchase there, at the beginning of this year 2022, of a building so imposing that it was baptized “Fortress”, by the national press.

A “fortress” in Rosario and an apartment bought in Miami

Finally, there is his apartment in Miami in the Sunny Isles Beach area. It is worth seven million euros, it offers a 360 degree panoramic view of the ocean in the distance. The apartment offers many amenities such as a spa, a personal swimming pool, or a large wine cellar that can hold more than a thousand bottles. In total, these four residences are around 30 million euros in value.







