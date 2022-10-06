Lionel Messi, a funny rumor after Benfica

Held in check in Lisbon by Benfica (1-1), last night in the Champions League, PSG could lose Lionel Messi during the next winter transfer window.

PSG Mercato: Lionel Messi already back at Barça in January?

Author of a magnificent goal Wednesday evening on the ground of Benfica Lisbon, on the occasion of the 3rd day of the Champions League, Lionel Messi arrives in his last year of contract with Paris Saint-Germain. Free on June 30, the 35-year-old striker is already starting to get the media talking around the world. A few days ago, Argentinian journalist Veronica Brunati, close to the Albiceleste players, announced on Twitter that “on July 1, 2023, Lionel Messi will be a Barça player”.

A trend confirmed in England by the DailyMail, which ensures that the seven-time Ballon d’Or is open to the idea of ​​​​a return to FC Barcelona. But it was the specialist of the Madrid daily AS, Manu Sainz, who delivered sensational information a few hours after the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica Lisbon. Indeed, the Spanish journalist reveals that the partner of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé will not extend his contract with PSG, but could even make a comeback to Barcelona in January. Barça would therefore finally be ready to sign a check at Paris SG to recover the Pulga six months from the end of its lease in Ligue 1. A scenario which does not yet seem to concern the footballer according to his entourage.

Mercato PSG: The Messi clan calms the Spanish press

A few weeks before the World Cup, Lionel Messi hopes to leave the world stage with a big performance in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. While his future is talked about in the media, the Argentinian international would not really be concerned about the question of his personal situation. According to Damian Villagra, local journalist, the captain of the Argentine selection will not look into his future before the World Cup in Qatar, even if negotiations do exist with Paris SG and Barça.

Close to the Messi clan, the journalist Gaston Edul of the media TyC Sports also indicates that the protege of Christophe Galtier has no agreement with his former club. Fabrizio Romano also confirms that Lionel Messi is currently only thinking about his last World Cup. For his part, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would wait for winter to make a concrete proposal to the native of Rosario and try to convince him to stay in Paris again beyond June 2023.