Lionel Messi, a sad and tasteless performance

To end this 32nd day of Ligue 1 in style, a new PSG-OM Classic was offered to football fans on Sunday evening. Spectacle, goals, and a nice atmosphere were then hoped for, but nothing happened. Regarding the atmosphere, the supporters had announced a strike of encouragement and they did it, the Parc des Princes ringing hollow. For the result, yes the club of the capital won with the score of 2-1 but for the way, we will come back. And a man passed through his meeting, thus representing the Parisian problems of Sunday, it is Lionel Messi.

Established in attack by Mauricio Pochettino alongside the two other stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, the former captain of FC Barcelona delivered a very sad performance inside the Porte d’Auteuil. Not very prominent throughout the meeting, “La Pulga” did not have much to eat and lacked precision, like his free kick well above (22nd). A few minutes later, the principal concerned thought then to finally score, but an offside came to break the atmosphere just before the break (41st). No goal therefore for the Parisian number 30, but the overall performance leaves something to be desired.

A too shy Messi?

Not very sharp in his dribbling and his ball grips, the Argentinian international (160 caps, 81 goals) never managed to tip this meeting, the fault also of a heavy Marseille pressing on him, sometimes with Mattéo Guendouzi and Pape Gueye in marking helped by Boubacar Kamara. Defensively, he was also below with several lost duels, especially against the Senegalese midfielder who responded, especially in the first act.

What to worry about for the rest and the end of Lionel Messi’s season? The answer will come quickly since Paris SG will play again, like the other Ligue 1 teams, from Wednesday against Angers SCO (9 p.m., 33rd day). And in the final sprint for the title, the capital club will need all their in-form stars, including the former Catalan.