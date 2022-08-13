Lionel Messi absent from the list of 30 named, the favorite Karim Benzema is there

FOOTBALL – The seven-time winner is absent, like Neymar, his teammate at PSG

Argentinian Lionel Messi, seven-time winner and crowned last year, is not part of the list of 30 nominated for the Ballon d’Or 2022 unveiled on Friday.

His Brazilian PSG teammate, Neymar, is also absent, unlike the big favorite, the Frenchman Karim Benzema (Real Madrid). The Ballon d’Or 2022, awarded by the magazine France Soccerwill be delivered on October 17.

First since 2005

The non-nomination of Messi is quite an event, the Argentinian being present among the contenders for the Ballon d’Or since 2006 and on the podium almost continuously since 2007, except in 2018. But “La Pulga” (35 years old), like Neymar, comes out of a very complicated first season with PSG with whom he scored only 11 goals in all competitions, failing in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

The five-time Portuguese winner Cristiano Ronaldo, whose return to Manchester United last summer was also not a great success, is however named. His ex-Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema, who is a huge favorite to succeed Messi on the list, is also well and truly present.

Benzema, favorite

The Frenchman was the main architect of Real’s 14th coronation in C1, finishing as the competition’s top scorer (15). In 2021-22, Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 games for the Madrid club, r(…) Read more at 20minutes

