Lionel Messi, all his records | UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is the second player to score 100 goals in UEFA club competition. Discover the Argentine striker’s records and accolades since his debut at the age of 16.

In a club

Messi’s UEFA Champions League hat-tricks

Most goals in UEFA Champions League group stage: 74 (71 for Barcelona)

Most goals in UEFA Champions League Round of 16: 28

Most UEFA Champions League goals for a single club: 120 (Barcelona)

Most goals in European competitions for a single club: 123 (Barcelona)

Most Ballons d’Or: 7

Most La Liga goals: 474

Most La Liga goals in a season: 50 (2011/12)

Most goals in a calendar year: 79 in 2012 (91 including goals with Argentina)

Most triplets: 36

Most Spanish league titles for a foreign player: 10

Most Golden Boots: 6

Most club trophies: 35

Messi’s 100 European goals

Messi is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA club competition goals (128, Ronaldo’s 143) and UEFA Champions League goals (125, Ronaldo’s 140).

In selection

