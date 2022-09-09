Entertainment

Lionel Messi, all his records | UEFA Champions League

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

Lionel Messi is the second player to score 100 goals in UEFA club competition. Discover the Argentine striker’s records and accolades since his debut at the age of 16.

In a club

Messi’s UEFA Champions League hat-tricks

  • Most goals in UEFA Champions League group stage: 74 (71 for Barcelona)
  • Most goals in UEFA Champions League Round of 16: 28
  • Most UEFA Champions League goals for a single club: 120 (Barcelona)
  • Most goals in European competitions for a single club: 123 (Barcelona)
  • Most Ballons d’Or: 7
  • Most La Liga goals: 474
  • Most La Liga goals in a season: 50 (2011/12)
  • Most goals in a calendar year: 79 in 2012 (91 including goals with Argentina)
  • Most triplets: 36
  • Most Spanish league titles for a foreign player: 10
  • Most Golden Boots: 6
  • Most club trophies: 35

Messi’s 100 European goals

Messi is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in UEFA club competition goals (128, Ronaldo’s 143) and UEFA Champions League goals (125, Ronaldo’s 140).

In selection

  • Most caps with Argentina: 162
  • Most goals with Argentina: 86
  • Most goals for a South American nation: 86
  • Youngest Argentine player to score in the World Cup at 18 years and 357 days

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jennifer Lawrence suffers two miscarriages before having her first child

6 mins ago

Queen Letizia knows sign language perfectly: will she sign for 3/24?

17 mins ago

TPMP: Matthieu Delormeau soon fired because of Cyril Hanouna’s son? His future in suspense

18 mins ago

Angelina Jolie accused of leaking her first photos with Brad Pitt after her divorce from Jennifer Aniston

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button