Lionel Messi already in discussion with Barça? — Foot11.com

Author of remarkable debut this season with PSG, Lionel Messi does not yet know where he will play next year. But the rumor of a return to FC Barcelona is more and more tenacious. More

Messi, focused on the season that has just started

At the end of a first year for the less contrasted at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi could have done everything to leave the capital from this summer transfer window. Nothing will happen. Not spared by criticism, the Pulga seems determined to show its true value to PSG. With an omnipresent desire for revenge. And the slightly crazy dream of achieving a World Cup (with Argentina) and Champions League (with Paris) double. At 35, Messi knows that he is more at the end than at the beginning of his immense career. Once this second season at PSG is over, can he consider a return to his forever club, Barça?

Lionel Messi begins his 2nd season at PSG (iconsport)

A comeback to FC Barcelona already discussed?

According to the Catalan press, more particularly Catalonia Radio, Barça and Lionel Messi are already in discussion as to a possible return of the Pulga to the spans of Camp Nou in 2023. As a reminder, the Argentine genius had left the Blaugranas, free, last summer. In the financial mess, FC Barcelona had been forced to offload the salary of its best player to avoid sinking. But obviously, he has not forgotten it.

🔊 I si Messi juga el Gamper 2023 amb el Barça? S’ho pregunten al “Tercer time” of @LaTdTdesprés de la golejada del Barça contra el Pumas https://t.co/NnmL1E0xQA — Catalunya Radio (@CatalunyaRadio) August 8, 2022

In recent days, Joan Laporta, the president of the Spanish juggernaut, had argued in this direction, explaining that the club owed a better exit to Messi. Xavi, who played with the Argentinian for a long time and is now on the Barça bench, would like to bring in his former teammate, too. A short-term contract, over a year or two, is mentioned. Lately, Paris Saint-Germain would have liked to extend Leo Messi until 2024. Who will have the last word? It could also depend on the season that has just started. In the best of ways, it’s the least we can write. With a big victory for PSG in Clermont (0-5). And a double, including a brilliant goal, from the native of Rosario. To be followed closely.