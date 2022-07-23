Lionel Messi already out?

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris advances its pawns for a Brazilian from Ajax

PSG will play the second game of their Japanese tour in Saitama against the Urawa Red Diamonds. This will be an opportunity for Christophe Galtier to once again carry out a broad review of the workforce. According to L’Équipe, the starting lineup could be very different from that against Kawazaki Frontale (2-1). Keylor Navas and Marco Verratti, spared midweek, should start. For the rest, those who played this Wednesday will share the 90 minutes of this second match.

Gueye in, Messi out?

The holders in the first meeting could only enter in the second half in Saitama. The 3-4-1-2 will be renewed. Leandro Paredes, victim of minor muscle fatigue, will be forfeited. His return is hoped for the Champions Trophy against Nantes on July 31 in Tel Aviv.

For the rest, Le Parisien is betting on an attack that would exclude Lionel Messi and an environment where Idrissa Gueye would be tested by Galtier while the Senegalese is announced to be leaving for the summer transfer window. To be confirmed around 11 a.m.

🔴 PSG’s probable XI against Urawa tomorrow in a friendly (12:00 p.m.)! @le_Parisien_PSG pic.twitter.com/1b3tQ9gdzR — PSG COMMUNITY (@psgcommunity_) July 22, 2022