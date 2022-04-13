Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo: Evening between couples with their ‘friends’ from PSG

The last few weeks have been a taste of vacation for Paris Saint-Germain players. After the big disappointment in the Champions League and the terrible defeat against Real Madrid by Karim Benzema, the Parisian players no longer really have any goals. Eliminated in the Coupe de France, they only have the championship left and with more than 10 points ahead of the Marseille rival, the title should not escape them. Despite the superb performances of Mbappé and Neymar in the last matches, the season is therefore completely missed for the Parisians, but that does not seem to prevent them from living and having a good time off the pitch.

Known for its Hispanic colony, the capital club has a united group of players from Argentina and Spain and they get along wonderfully, as we could still see yesterday. On his Instagram account, the midfielder Leandro Paredes published a nice photo a few hours ago showing part of the Paris squad gathered for what looked like a great evening. In the photo, we can see in particular the new star of the club, Lionel Messi. Very classy in a black suit, he is accompanied by his wife, Antonela Roccuzzobut their three children must have stayed at home.

Evening at 8 in a superb place

That’s not all since the two Argentinians from PSG are accompanied by a third compatriot, Angel Di Maria. The 34-year-old winger also came with his wife Jorgelina, as did the fourth player present, Ander Herrera. After his worries of the last few months, the 32-year-old Spaniard seems to have found a smile again alongside his wife, Isabelle. A beautiful evening in a place whose name they did not reveal, but which looks particularly chic. “Friends”simply adds Leandro Paredes in the commentary to the publication, proof that the expectation is still just as good within the club.