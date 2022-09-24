Lionel Messi and Argentina easy winners of Honduras in friendly match
Just under two months before the opening of the World Cup in Qatar (November 20 – December 18), Lionel Messi confirmed his good start to the season with PSG by actively participating in Argentina’s victory on Friday in a match against Honduras (3-0). Author of a double, the Argentinian n°10 delighted the many spectators (64,420) of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami by even being decisive on three occasions, since he is also at the origin of the first goal of Lautaro Martinez (16th).
But his recital, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or France Soccer especially realized it afterwards, with in particular a converted penalty just before half-time (45th + 2) and a marvelous lob in the first intention (69th), after an interception by Enzo Fernandez. He now has 88 goals in 163 appearances.
Not far from the triple
The Parisian striker could have scored a hat-trick at the end of the match by taking the ball acrobatically in the box, but his recovery just missed the target (85th). Whatever, the momentum is there and the hopes of the Albicelestes supporters are very present. “We are as impatient as them but we have to stay calm. We have a great team but the World Cup is special. We have to take it step by step”tempered the leader of a whole people.
In Group C, Argentina led by Lionel Scaloni will face Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in the first round of the World Cup. In the meantime, she will play a final preparation meeting on Tuesday in New Jersey against Jamaica.