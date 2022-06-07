Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo send strong messages after their masterclass!

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

A quintuplet for one, a double for the other … The least we can say is that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo shone last night against Estonia (5-0) and Switzerland (4-0). On fire with the Albiceleste during these two games in June, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner did not fail to send a strong message for the future: “We couldn’t end the season better. We won the Finalissima and today we added more minutes in preparation for the World Cup. Thank you again to all those who came to the field and to those who follow us from afar. We’re going to rest for a few days and we’ll be back very soon! Kisses to all !!” he launched on Instagram.

“It’s only just begun” for CR7!

His Portuguese counterpart was more or less of the same mindset: “A very important victory in our journey, a lot of pride and confidence in this group, a lot of strength to give the Portuguese what we want so much: victories and convincing performances. It seems that the season is ending, but in fact… it’s only just begun!“