Lionel Messi and his PSG teammates exude style during outing with their partners

The beautiful Emma Lohoues posted a photo of Didier Drogba on her Facebook page. What is considered by many observers as support in the context of the election to the Ivorian Football Federation.

The debates surrounding the election of the president of the Ivorian Football Federation (Fif) are raging on social networks, in the media and in many other places.

Never has an election to the governing body of Ivorian football aroused so much enthusiasm, and the candidacy of the former captain of the Elephants of Côte d’Ivoire, Didier Drogba, is certainly there for something. Being one of the most influential personalities in the world, the presence of Didier Drogba shed light on this election at Fif, formerly, almost unnoticed.

For many observers, Drogba is the solution to enhance the image of Ivorian football. Last Sunday, many Ivorians stormed the headquarters of the Ivorian Football Federation to accompany the national icon when submitting his candidacy files.

“Here we are finally! I am happy that we have the opportunity to compete in the election of the Ivorian football federation. As I often say, my candidacy is that of unity and that of football players.

They are the ones who applied today through me. My project, our project is that of the rebirth of football, completely in line with the vision of emergence, inspired over the past ten years by the President of the Republic.

It is the project of rebirth and that of emergence. I am sincerely happy and I can’t wait for the campaign to be officially launched… So I wish everyone a great campaign and good luck to all the candidates.”launched Didier Drogba after filing his files.

Since then, Drogba continues to receive a lot of support. After some footballers, DD has just received the support of Emma Lohoues in the context of this FIF election.

In any case, this is what many observers think after a publication by the Ivorian actress on her Facebook page. Indeed, the ex-girlfriend of the late Dj Arafat posted a photo of Didier Drogba, leaving the following comment: “Tebily“.