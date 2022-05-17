Entertainment

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo: very chic for a big evening in Paris: the slideshow

Photo of James James14 mins ago
1 / 20

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo: very chic for a big evening in Paris

2 / 20

Exclusive – Antonella Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi leave the Royal Monceau hotel.

3 / 20

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

4 / 20

Antonela Roccuzzo.

5 / 20

Lionel Messi (Ballon d’Or for the 7th time) with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro – Photocall of the Ballon d’Or ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet. © Cyril Moreau/Bestimage

6 / 20

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

7 / 20

Neymar – Arrivals at the charity gala evening of the For Hope association (association co-founded by Idrissa.Gueye) in the Hoche salons in Paris on May 12, 2022. © Lia Mancini / Panoramic / Bestimage

8 / 20

Marquinhos – Arrivals at the charity gala evening of the For Hope association (association co-founded by Idrissa.Gueye) in the Hoche salons in Paris on May 12, 2022. © Lia Mancini / Panoramic / Bestimage

9 / 20

Presnel Kimpembe – Arrivals at the charity gala evening of the For Hope association (association co-founded by Idrissa.Gueye) in the Hoche salons in Paris on May 12, 2022. © Lia Mancini / Panoramic / Bestimage

10 / 20

Lionel Messi (PSG) – Uber Eats Ligue 1 football match between Paris St Germain and Troyes (2-2) in Paris on May 8, 2022.

11 / 20

Neymar – Arrivals at the charity gala evening of the For Hope association (association co-founded by Idrissa.Gueye) in the Hoche salons in Paris on May 12, 2022. © Lia Mancini / Panoramic / Bestimage

12 / 20

Neymar – Arrivals at the charity gala evening of the For Hope association (association co-founded by Idrissa.Gueye) in the Hoche salons in Paris on May 12, 2022. © Lia Mancini / Panoramic / Bestimage

13 / 20

Presnel Kimpembe – Arrivals at the charity gala evening of the For Hope association (association co-founded by Idrissa.Gueye) in the Hoche salons in Paris on May 12, 2022. © Lia Mancini / Panoramic / Bestimage

14 / 20

Lionel Messi (PSG) – Uber Eats Ligue 1 football match between Paris St Germain and Troyes (2-2) in Paris on May 8, 2022.

15 / 20

Lionel Leo Messi (Ballon d’Or for the 7th time) with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro – Photocall of the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet on November 29, 2021. © Cyril Moreau/ bestimage

16 / 20

Lionel Messi – Ligue 1 football match Uber Eats PSG – Lens (1-1) at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 23, 2022 © Cyril Moreau / Bestimage

17 / 20

Presnel Kimpembe – Arrivals at the charity gala evening of the For Hope association (association co-founded by Idrissa.Gueye) in the Hoche salons in Paris on May 12, 2022. © Lia Mancini / Panoramic / Bestimage

18 / 20

Lionel Leo Messi (Ballon d’Or for the 7th time) with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and his children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro – Photocall of the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet on November 29, 2021. © Cyril Moreau/ bestimage

19 / 20

Exclusive – Antonella Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi leave the Royal Monceau hotel.

20 / 20

Lionel Messi – Ligue 1 Uber Eats match “Strasbourg – PSG (3-3)” at the Meinau stadium, April 29, 2022.

