Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez reunited at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the two former friends of Barça, have been cited as possible defectors from Inter Miami.

In recent hours, a rumor has surfaced. That of the combined arrival of Messi and Suarez in Florida to end their professional careers side by side. But, it would seem that this scenario is highly hypothetical.

Luis Suarez’s future is still up in the air after the striker left Atletico Madrid as a free agent in May 2022. He previously admitted that a possible reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami was very appealing to him, but it looks like that likelihood has completely evaporated, at least for now.

Suarez and Messi won numerous trophies together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020, including four La Liga titles and the Champions League.

The Uruguayan left Camp Nou in complicated circumstances and his Argentinian friend then supported him through a very touching post on Instagram: “It will be strange to see you in another jersey and much more to meet you on the pitch. “You deserved a farewell that matches who you are: one of the most important players in the history of the club. Someone who has achieved great things for the team and on an individual level”.

Can Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi end up at Inter?

Suarez has been strongly tipped to join MLS, as it was rumored that he would like to end his career in the United States after turning 35. And Latin American broadcaster DIRECTV Sports has claimed Messi will sign for Inter Miami when he becomes free on June 30, 2023.

Messi’s entourage denied this information via French media Le Parisien. “This is completely untrue. Leo hasn’t decided on his future yet,” reads the statement from the PSG star’s entourage.

Suarez has also spoken out to deny any possibility of a reunion with his former teammate. “Playing with Messi at Inter Miami? It’s not realistic. A lot of things are being said. We players can’t go out 24 hours a day to deny what they’re saying. We let them talk, we Let them say. Leo has his future in Paris. Then I don’t know where he will want to retire” Suarez told Sport 890’s Último al Arco.

“I have my project, which is at the sporting level now. And then discuss it with my family. Then, if we both end up living in Barcelona? Yes, because we are friends, the families are friends. But from there to have a sports project together … it speculates, it talks a lot, it’s just to sell“, he added.