The 23-year-old Parisian has reportedly signed a new contract with PSG, worth an estimated €22m per year.

Kylian Mbappé appeared to be following in the footsteps of childhood idol Zinedine Zidane and signing for Real Madrid this week, only to turn around at the eleventh hour and sign a new contract with PSG, making him one of the sporting highest paid in the world World.

Gifted striker Mbappé has committed at least the next three years of his career to PSG and despite his decision to turn Madrid down, that means everyone should rule out the prospect of him playing for Madrid once re-signed, even after that the two parties have agreed on a The agreement with PSG ends.

Why did Kylian Mbappé snub Real Madrid?

Real Madrid bosses were confident they had signed Mbappé as well and the world champion looked like his heart had started.

Even the suggestion that 49-year-old former Real Madrid manager Zidane could take control of PSG this summer wasn’t enough to change Mbappé’s mind.

The most likely reason was that PSG’s offer was not only more lucrative, but also had a lot more authority on and off the pitch.

The managerial position is much more important at Real Madrid than at PSG.

At PSG, Mbappé will have more control over the informative years of his career but given time and three more years of experience at the top level of European football, it is possible he could spend the best years of his career as a than Galactico.

Who is Kylian Mbappe?

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born on December 20, 1992 in Paris.

Mbappé grew up in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis near Paris.

His Cameroonian father Wilfried is his son’s agent and his mother Fayza Lamari is from Kabyle, Algeria.

Younger, Mbappé attended a prestigious private Catholic school in Bondy.

Mbappé soon caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich – eventually Mbappé settled on French club Monaco.

At the age of 16 years and 347 days, Mbappé became the youngest player to feature in the Monaco first team.

Mbappé helped Monaco win the Ligue 1 title in 2017 and joined PSG in 2018/19, where he won four league titles and three French Cups.

Mbappé was the center of France’s attention when he won the World Cup in Russia in 2018, where he received the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player award.

What does this mean for Messi and Neymar?

Mbappé’s decision to stay at PSG could lead to Neymar’s return to Barcelona.

Messiah has reportedly said he would like to return to Camp Nou at some point, but he’s likely to stay in Paris for the next season or two.

What is Mbappé’s net worth?

Mbappé is estimated to have total assets of around €90m.