Lionel Messi and Neymar included in Darren Bent’s World Cup XI

The praise continues to rain down on PSG strikers Lionel Messi and Neymar after their explosive start to the season. The duo have earned a place in talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent’s Ultimate Players Over 30 XI for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

While the spotlight will be on young talent such as Jude Bellingham, Pedri and Gavi, the older generation of stars will also be looking to make their mark in the tournament. One thing that can be noticed in Bent’s 30-plus XI for the tournament is that there are a lot of exceptional talents in this age bracket apart from PSG’s Messi and Neymar.

Showing off his formation, which is a 4-2-3-1, Bent has Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker between the sticks. His defense consists of Dutchman Virgil van Dijk and Brazilian Thiago Silva in central defence, with Englishman Kyle Walker and Spaniard Jordi Alba on the right and left respectively.

The Englishman’s midfield is made up of two proven elite playmakers, Belgian Kevin De Bruyne and Croatian Luka Modric. Bent’s attack is overloaded with a lot of talent.

PSG maestro Messi – who captains Argentina – takes the job on the right wing, while Brazilian team-mate Neymar plays as number 8. Despite his slow start to the season, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is present in the eleven, occupying the place on the left flank. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is said to fill the striker position.

Alisson Becker is 29 but will be 30 before the World Cup kicks off in November. The Brazilian will celebrate his 30th birthday on October 2. It remains to be seen how the aforementioned 11 players will fare with their respective teams in the quadrennial tournament.

