Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr absent from the list of 30 nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr absent from the list of 30 nominees for the Ballon d’or France Football 2022

The magazine France Football unveiled this Friday August 12 the list of 30 candidates for the Ballon d’Or 2022. Lionel Messi is the conspicuous absent from this list. His eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is one of the nominees for this 66th edition of the prestigious individual trophy.

It’s a real event in the world of football this Friday. For the first time since 2005, Lionel Messi is not among the nominees for the prestigious Ballon d’Or. His Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar Junior is also absent from this list of 30 players nominated for the next Ballon d’Or, which will be awarded on October 17. On the other hand, their friend from the attack of the club of the French capital, Kylian Mbappé, is very present.

The big favorite for this trophy, Karim Benzema, is accompanied by several of his Real Madrid teammates including Vinicius Jr, Luka Modric, Thibault Courtois and Casemiro.

In addition to the nominees for the Ballon d’Or, France Football has also published the names of the players nominated for the women’s trophy as well as the goalkeepers for the Yachine Trophy and the hopes for the Kopa Trophy.

Remember that for the first time, the Ballon d’Or calendar is modeled on that of the season and not on the calendar year.

