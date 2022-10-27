Lionel Messi and other big-name sportsmen would have an unexpected starring role in Call of Duty

More and more, developers are taking pleasure in generating interest in their various franchises by incorporating unexpected additions. It seems that this will be the case of Activision with the new installment of Call of Duty.

Featured Image: Activision

Among the names that would be added to Call of Duty Modern Warfare II are, among others, footballers Lionel Messi, Neymar and Paul Pogba as playable characters.

It is TheGhostOfHope who is at the origin of this rumor. It looks like these celebrities would be available in an operator role.

Some upcoming unreleased Operators for #ModernWarfare II Aksel

Connor

Klaus

Luna

Messi

Neymar

Pogba

Pink

reyes

Gromsco pic.twitter.com/zkzpPH8P57 —Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 9, 2022

The whole thing would dovetail nicely with the World Cup which will take off in Qatar over the next few weeks, in a special event with CoD!

If this is confirmed, it could create a beautiful vibes around the game!

This will not be the first time that Activision will do a marketing stunt of its kind. In the past, characters from the Terminator and Rambo films have already been incorporated into the various games, as has rapper Snoop Dogg.

As a reminder, Cod MWII will be available to everyone from October 28th.

