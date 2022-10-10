Entertainment

Lionel Messi and other soccer stars will take part in a ‘peace match’ in tribute to Diego Maradona

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, and other big names in football, will take part in a ‘peace match’ in tribute to Argentina legend Diego Maradona.



Paris Saint-Germain star, Argentine Lionel Messi, and other big names in football will take part in a ‘peace match’ in tribute to Argentine legend Diego Maradona, who died on November 25, 2020, on November 14 in Rome, they said in a video on Monday.

In addition to Messi, the former Brazilian genius Ronaldinho, the Italian world champion Gianluigi Buffon or the Portuguese coach of AS Roma José Mourinho confirmed their presence in a video published by the Weplayforpeace platform for the third edition of the “match of Peace” organized by a Foundation created by Pope Francis.

The video was uploaded this Monday, October 10, or 10/10, in tribute to the number 10 worn by Maradona during his career, and whose nickname was ‘el ultimo Diez’ (the last 10).

The meeting will take place November 14 at the Olympic Stadium in Romeless than a week before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.





