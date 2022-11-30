Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, a relationship under high tension

What’s next after this ad

Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi will finally meet again. In the same group for the 2022 World Cup, the two attackers, who will face each other in Poland-Argentina, this Wednesday (8:00 p.m.) will have the difficult task of qualifying their selection, they who have often repeated that the 2022 World Cup, at the Qatar, would besurely the lastof their career. Badly embarked in the qualifying phases, Poles and Argentines are counting on their two geniuses to save their nation. But between the two men, the relationship has never been tender.

A Ballon d’Or which caused debate

Messi and Lewy first met on a pitch during a Champions League night at Camp Nou. Twirling, Lionel Messi had rolled over Bayern Munich by scoring twice (3-0). In the return match, Robert Lewandowski had scored, but had not prevented the Bavarian elimination (3-2). “I never tire of being talked about well. But above all I want to go home to see my wife, my son who must already be sleeping. I want to enjoy my family”had simply explained La Pulga, that evening.

But the relationship will then become tense publicly, a few years later. Author of an exceptional season, Robert Lewandowski was not crowned Ballon d’Or 2020, when he was the big favorite. The trophy had been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The following year, Lionel Messi offered his seventh Ballon d’Or… ahead of Robert Lewandowski. “Robert, I know you couldn’t win that trophy last year. But I want to emphasize that you would have deserved to win it, because what you have been achieving for several months is exceptional., assured the Argentinian, after his coronation. A humble statement, but one that did not sit well with Lewandowski.

An 8-2 that left its mark

“I would like Messi to be sincere and not to be empty words (…) I cannot say that I was happy, on the contrary. I had a feeling of helplessness. To be so close, to compete with Messi… Of course I respect the way he plays and what he has achieved”, had, for his part, replied Lewandowski. Hostilities were therefore launched and La Pulga’s response was strongly commented on. “Honestly, I don’t share his words, but I didn’t give it much importance either. Let him say what he wants, I’m not interested. The words I spoke at that moment came from the heart”.

And if the Argentinian had won the Ballon d’Or in front of the Pole a few weeks earlier, the latter was able to console himself with the title of best player of the year 2021 during the trophies The Best, organized by FIFA. And for the occasion, Lionel Messi had not voted for the Pole. This would have caused some tension in Lewandowski, who then spoke, addressing a small tackle, in reference to the 8-2 conceded in C1. “It is his choice, he is the one to be questioned. I haven’t done anything wrong to him so that he can blame me, except on a sporting level. I don’t have to say anything negative about Messi or be angry (…) He asked for a Ballon d’Or for me, but he didn’t vote for me for The Best trophies ».

FC Barcelona to bury the hatchet

But since this new duel which is being prepared in Qatar, many things have changed. Robert Lewandowski took over the reins of the Catalan attack and Lionel Messi finally won his new club, with PSG. Asked by an Argentinian media about it at a press conference during this World Cup, Robert Lewandowski denied any tension and was even annoyed. “My relationship with Messi? When did I say that? Where ? You must have seen it on Instagram. I never said anything about Messi. Messi is in great form not only with the national team, but also with PSG. You can see with every step that he is an FC Barcelona legend..

Something to ease tensions, while Lionel Messi has since not raised the subject, preferring to focus on the qualification of his selection in the round of 16. “We have to keep moving forward step by step; now we have to think about Poland to try to finish first”, explained the captain of the Albiceleste. Now the two strikers, 34 and 35, will have to give everything to qualify for a World Cup that is more than important for them. Their public reunion before kick-off will necessarily be scrutinized.