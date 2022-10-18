Lionel Messi announced in January at FC Barcelona – Sport.fr

A departure from Paris Saint-Germain for Lionel Messi can no longer be ruled out. A return to FC Barcelona in January is mentioned.

Despite his return to form with Paris Saint-Germain with a precious goal against Benfica on the 3rd day of the Champions League, Lionel Messi continues to be linked to FC Barcelona. In turn, Joan Laporta, Eduard Romeu and Xavi Hernandez did not hide their desire to record the return of the prodigal son. If a transfer this summer, when the Pulga will reach the end of its contract, seems to be the priority operation, everything could finally be decided this winter.

Earlier in the week, an Argentinian journalist revealed that Lionel Messi (35) would become a FC Barcelona player again in July 2023. A transfer that could happen faster than expected while a journalist from the daily AS, Manu Saiz, indicates that it would be quite possible to see the Argentinian land in Catalonia this winter and next January. An operation difficult to imagine as the native of Rosario seems crucial in the project led by Christophe Galtier at Paris Saint-Germain.