Lionel Messi as a couple: who shares the life of the footballer?

A native of Rosario in Argentina, Lionel Messi has always loved football from a young age. In the same way that his professional life is very successful, Lionel Messi has not worried about his love life because he is more than ever in love with his wife. In the article below, find out more about the footballer’s wife.

Who is Lionel Messi’s wife?

Married since 2017, Lionel Messi’s wife is not unknown to the general public because she benefits from the notoriety of her husband. It is since their early childhood that Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo have known each other in 1996, through a friend of the player, of whom she is the cousin. Since then, they are still in love, like the first day, with three children. According to tf1info, it was at the age of 8 that she met Lionel Messi, who was 9 years old. Although they were separated at some point, they found themselves in order to formalize their love with a sumptuous wedding that took place in their hometown.

What do you need to know about Lionel Messi’s wife?

It was in 2009 that the two lovebirds formalized their love. Since then, all eyes have been on the 33-year-old. As for the “wags”, she is the daughter of an Argentinian businessman Jose Roccuzzo and her mother Patricia Blanco is a housewife. She was born on February 26, 1988 in Argentina, where she had begun studies in the field of nutrition and dietetics before giving up everything to follow her childhood sweetheart. According to yahoo, Antonella Roccuzzo also had a shoe shop, named “Sarkany”, which she launched with the wife of the famous player Luis Suarez, Sofia Balbi. But unfortunately the shop had to close.