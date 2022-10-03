Lionel Messi, author of a sublime direct free kick

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Argentinian striker had scored a nice double against Jamaica for his 100th victory with Argentina. The first goal was a goal outside the box and the second was a sublime direct free kick. Lionel Messi did this wonder again last Saturday, a wonder that has never made his current club in Paris Saint-Germain jersey. Eh yes ! L’ Argentine still has again scored a superb direct free kick in the match against PSG and OGC Nice this Saturday last, which is also his very first in the jersey of PSG.

Thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the reigning French champion beat OGC Nice (2-1) at the Parc des Princes on the 9th day of Ligue1 to regain first place in the standings ahead of Marseille, 2nd at 2 points. Decidedly, when Lionel Messi is happy, he works wonders. Thanks to this superb goal, Leo Messi scored his ninth goal this season for PSG. As a reminder, last season Lionel Messi scored 11 goals in 34 appearances which is honestly less than the 40 he scored in 50 games for the FC Barcelona during the 2020-2021 season. The sevenfold Ballon d’Or has scored a total of 60 direct free kick goals in his career.

60 free-kick goals scored by Leo Messi

Since the start of his career, the pulla had scored 50 direct free kick goals with the FC Barcelona and 9 with the Argentina team. On Saturday, he rounded the counter. Currently, the Argentinian striker exceeds his rival Christiano Ronaldo (57 free kick goals) and the top free kick scorer in activity.

Leo Messi opens the scoring with a free kick, and what a goal! 😍

This is the 60th direct free kick scored by the Argentinian since the start of his career. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8ZUw6Wi2HW — BeSoccer 🇫🇷 (@BeSoccerFR) October 1, 2022

Thrilled by the performances of Lionel Messi, Christophe Galtier did not hesitate to say that it is certain that the sevenfold Golden Ball will once again become the best player in the world.

“He can find the standards that were his throughout his career”

The Argentinian has had a terrific start to the season so far (7 goals, 8 assists in all competitions). Comparing the performances of this start of the season to that of his first season in Paris, Christophe believes that Leo Messi can once again become the best player in the world: “He is regaining his taste for scoring this year. Is it possible for him to become the best player in the world again? Yes if he is in perfect shape. Every day, his relationships with his partners make me think he is happy. He is efficient and he can find the standards that were his throughout his career.

He was also happy with the current state of his number 30: ” it’s a pleasure for me to see him every morning in training. It is a pleasure for me to work with him. When he comes to train, he is well in his head and very happy. He animates the game well when he is with his partners. Usually he scores a lot of goals in a season.”

