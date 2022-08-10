Lionel Messi back at FC Barcelona, ​​it’s planned! – Sport.fr

Wish of Xavi Hernandez, Lionel Messi could return to FC Barcelona. Joan Laporta would have planned everything for the Argentinian to make his comeback there after his time in Paris.

According to information published by Sport, FC Barcelona should try everything to sign the return of Lionel Messi at the end of the 2022-23 season when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end. A plan of which Xavi Hernandez would be at the origin. The Spaniard would have asked his leaders to repatriate the Argentinian as soon as possible. A requirement to which Joan Laporta, president of Barça, would have responded favorably. The Catalan management would have already planned everything.

If Joan Laporta understands that Lionel Messi was injured when he left, he wants to pick up the pieces. The Spaniard is said to have planned to meet the Argentinian’s family and entourage during the year to raise the idea of ​​a return there in order to facilitate possible negotiations. FC Barcelona wants to bet on the sentimental factor, which would be its most important argument, as well as the construction of a real collective capable of claiming victory in the Champions League. The sporting and relational criteria would thus be successfully met. Only the financial aspect would threaten the plan imagined by Joan Laporta.