Lionel Messi, Barça wants to make Paris SG cry

Anxious to extend Lionel Messi’s contract, which expires on June 30, PSG will now have to reckon with competition from Barça.

PSG Mercato: Paris SG’s offer for Lionel Messi has fallen

Arrived for free in August 2021 from FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi will be at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain on June 30. thus forcing Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the decision-makers of the capital club have already considered the question of a possible extension. Indeed, according to information from the show El Larguerothe reigning French Champion has already prepared his extension offer which he intends to submit to the Argentinian international in the coming months.

The program of La Cadena Ser explains in particular that the PSG proposal would take the form of a new one-season lease plus an optional second year. Regarding salary, PSG would guarantee Messi to continue to receive his current emoluments, i.e. 30 million euros annually. Still according to the same source, the partner of Neymar and Mbappé should indeed study the offer of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. Even though in Spain, Barca are also said to be working behind the scenes in order to repatriate him next summer.

PSG Mercato: Barça is working on the return of Lionel Messi

According to the Catalan media El Periodico, Joan Laporta would make the return of Lionel Messi its top priority for next summer. The president of FC Barcelona would absolutely like to take advantage of the situation of the 35-year-old playmaker to bring him back to Camp Nou during the next summer transfer window. However, the Iberian publication specifies that the Barcelona club would still have a debt of 35 million euros to pay Lionel Messi.

This sum would not really constitute a brake in the negotiations to complete the free return of the top scorer in the history of the Blaugranas. Joan Laporta and his family hoping to get rid of big earners like Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique, both under contract until June 30, 2024, next summer in order to balance the books and make Messi’s return possible. Paris SG is therefore warned.